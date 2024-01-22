There is plenty of crafting to be done in Palworld, and knowing exactly where and how to get certain resources can save players a lot of time. One of those resources is honey, and for players hoping to be efficient in getting their hands on this resource, this guide will show you the way of how to get honey in Palworld.

Getting Honey in Palworld

An integral ingredient when it comes to crafting cake, honey can be obtained by either defeating selected Pals out in the wild, or farming it using a ranch back at the base. For the former option, players will have to look out for the following Pals:

Beegarde

Cinnamoth

Elizabee

Warsect

Out of the four, the Cinnamoth is the easiest to take down in the early stages of the game. This should suffice at the start, but once demand goes up for honey, using the ranch is the best way forward.

Players will have to already unlock the option of building a ranch, and a self-sustaining industry can be created back at the base similar to other resources like wood at the logging site or stone at the stone pit.

Image Source: Pocketpair

Head to the locations shown above and capture yourself a couple of Beegardes. Now, head back to back, and place them in the ranch to start the process. Over time, the Pals will generate honey automatically that can then be used by players to craft other items. This, however, is a slower process than hunting down the Pals that have honey on them, so be sure to take that into consideration. A balanced approach using both methods will likely net players the most honey over time.

That’s all there is to know about how to get honey in Palworld. For more help with the game, be sure to check out other related guides below, or search Twinfinite.