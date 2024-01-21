Palworld is a unique mix of genres that combines survival crafting and creature catching, but what if you try to catch a human? Today, we’re tackling the idea of catching and enslaving another living human being, so, here is how to catch humans in Palworld.

Catching Humans in Palworld

In Palworld, you’re going to do a lot of capturing of the game’s animal inhabitants. In a shocking twist, the developers, Pocketpair, have allowed for the capture of not just the game’s animal friends, but the rival humans as well. The urge to catch these (usually) hostile human opponents who have guns may be compelling. But in truth, it is harder than you might expect.

The difficulty of catching humans isn’t that they are difficult to fight, but instead, the chance behind their capture compared to pals. In short, capturing a human with a pal sphere is possible but the chances are significantly lower. That said, it is still possible and if you want to capture some lower-level humans, then it may be best to get them as low as possible and use a huge number of cheap spheres until you get lucky.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

When you finally do capture a human, you may be disappointed. They don’t come with the guns they were just using against you, can only punch while in combat, tend to miss said punches, and only have level ond handling for base work. Humans in Palworld just don’t make very good slaves, and that may be disappointing to some.

That said, there are humans that are worth catching that will be a huge boon for your base. And those humans would be the merchants you can find wandering the world or in certain villages. Unlike, the rank and file gunman you meet early on out in the world and in dungeons, merchants are much, MUCH harder to capture. To successfully make these merchants work exclusively from your base, you will want to use Ultra or, preferably, Legendary spheres for the absolute highest chance.

Having the black-market vendor in your base is an undeniable boon. Just be careful, if you try to capture humans while other humans are nearby, that will be considered a crime and the game’s equivalent of cops will spawn to get you. If you can’t capture humans for whatever reason but still want human companions, you can always invite your friends or find a populated dedicated server with lots of people.

That’s it for how to capture humans in Palworld. Check out our other guides on the game below.