Palworld Max Player Count, Explained

Palworld has just been released publically in early access and is impressing players with its endless charm and weirdness. It’s no surprise that Palworld’s open-world structure is built with multiplayer in mind, but many are still curious about how many players can be in a game at a time. This guide will help explain what the Palworld max player count is.

Max Player Count for Palworld

Now that Palworld has officially launched in early access, the max player count has been capped at 32 players in one server. Having 32 players requires a host to create a public dedicated server and for players to join that server.

So, to summarize what the max player count for Palworld is:

Private Server Player Count: 4

Dedicated Server Player Count: 32

How Does Palworld Multiplayer Work?

Now, let’s go over the basics of Palworld multiplayer. The multiplayer in Palworld is strictly co-op at moment. Fortunately, the devs at Pocketpair have already promised PvP for the future.

We have a guide on how to play multiplayer in Palworld, but the gist of it is that you can invite up to three friends to play a private multiplayer session within the same world or join public servers.

Some activities that you can do with others include catching Pals, exploring the open world, crafting intricate designs, and creating or joining Guilds.

It’s important to keep in mind that your single-player character cannot join other players’ multiplayer sessions. Only the host of the session can carry over their solo character progress into the co-op session.

Palworld currently lacks crossplay at the moment, which means your Steam friends can’t join you on Xbox or Epic. A roadmap has been promised to address crossplay, but no further details outlining specific dates or implementation have been divulged.

That's all the info we have available regarding the max player count in Palworld. We will continue to update you about changes and enhancements as soon as Pocketpair releases new updates.