As a survival game, Palworld is already full of peril in the form of raiders and Pals roaming about. However, the environment is also something that could prove to be dangerous to players if they are not careful. The darkness is one such obstacle, and not everyone is always happy to be carrying around a Fire-type Pal. For those needing a light in the dark, this guide will teach you just how to get the Hip Lantern in Palworld.

Palworld Hip Lantern Recipe Location

In order to get your hands on the Hip Lantern, players will have to progress in the game and get up to Technology Level 22. That’s only the first part, for the recipe is still locked behind the requisite of completing a dungeon as shown on the map below.

Image Source: Pocketpair

Defeat the giant Gumoss boss within to complete the dungeon, and exit the arena. Check the Technology menu once more, and you should be able to use those hard-earned Ancient Technology Points to unlock the Hip Lantern recipe.

In order to craft the Hip Lantern in Palworld, players will need 20 Ingots, 10 Wood, and 10 Flame Organs.

Using the Hip Lantern in Palworld

Once the Hip Lantern has been crafted, it should be automatically equipped onto your character in the Inventory under Key Items. Now, whenever night arrives, the lantern should automatically light up and give you a better view of your surroundings.

Image Source: Pocketpair

Having this source of light will make it easier to explore the open world of Palworld, especially at night, and players will not need to waste the additional time afforded back at base sleeping or relying on a Pal to light the way.

That’s everything to know about how to get the Hip Lantern in Palworld. For more help with the game, be sure to check out other related guides below, or search Twinfinite.