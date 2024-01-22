Can You Catch Bosses in Palworld?

Palworld is a survival crafting game that also allows you to capture dozens upon dozens of cute creatures. But what about the game’s various large boss variants of pals that litters the game’s large world? Well, today, we’re going to answer whether or not you can catch bosses in Palworld.

How to Catch Palworld Bosses

As you may know, you use a variety of Pal Spheres to capture Palworld’s Pals. Now, using Mega, Giga, Ultra, and Better Spheres than that will increase your chances. Those increased chances are what you’ll need when it comes to catching a boss, because the base chances even with those better spheres are that much lower. Okay, so which bosses can you catch? Which bosses should you catch? Let’s find out.

As of this writing, every overland boss can be captured with enough skill and luck when they are available. That said, one of the best first bosses to try and capture is Chillet. This level 11 dragon boss variant won’t provide a high % chance for capture unless you use a Mega Sphere (or better) and have been collecting lots of Lifmunk Effigies to increase your base capture power.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

From there, you can try to capture Penking to the northeast as he’s only four levels higher. Just make sure that you take the time to beat or capture the smaller Pals that usually accompany these bosses as they can be a nuisance. You don’t need to a huge amount of levels higher than the bosses to capture them either. For example, I had a recent encounter with the boss Pal, Katress, a level 23 boss to the east of Penking.

For a boss of that level, you would likely want to use Giga Spheres or better, but all I had were Mega Spheres. Regretfully, there was only a 17% initial chance to catch Katress with less than 100 HP with said spheres. However, on the second try, the capture chance jumped up to 60% and then 100% and the boss was now mine. The same could happen to you as well if you have enough spheres to brute force the odds!

It is important to note that you can’t, normally, capture the Pals that are from the tower gym leaders. Interestingly enough, there is a bug that DOES allow you to capture these gym leader Pals IF you arrive to the boss fight after committing a crime while the cops are still hunting you down. What will happen is that they will follow you inside the boss fight, and the bug will somehow allow you to capture the gym leader’s Pal if you’re lucky enough to survive the encounter and beat the low odds of the capture itself.

This is certainly a bug and/or exploit and is not an intended feature, so it may be in your best interest to continue trying to capture regular overland boss Pals.