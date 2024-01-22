How Many Bases Can You Have in Palworld? Answered

Palworld is a survival/crafting game with base-building elements and Pokemon-like creatures running around. You’ll eventually reach a point where you need multiple bases of operations to keep progressing. If you’re wondering how many bases you can have in Palworld, here’s what you need to know.

Palworld Max Number of Bases Explained

First off, some good news: you can indeed have more than one base in Palworld. That being said, after building your first primary base, there are some limitations and restrictions on what else you can build outside of that.

What this means is that you can basically build any structure or building you want, anywhere in the open-world. There are no restrictions on these, so after building your first primary base and Palbox, you can go nuts building a bunch of other things elsewhere.

However, once you place a Palbox, you’ll be stuck with that Palbox until it reaches level 10. Once the first Palbox reaches level 10, you’ll then be able to place your second Palbox somewhere else.

This means that if you never place a second Palbox, all other bases that you build will not generate passive resources, and you won’t be able to fast travel to them either. You’ll need to go to these secondary bases and do all the work manually, without being able to utilize your Pals. This makes things pretty inefficient, and if you want to this, we’d recommend building your secondary bases near a fast travel point.

So the short answer is, you can have as many bases as you want in Palworld. However, building proper full-fledged bases will take more time, requiring you to level up your Palbox one at a time before moving on to the next.

So the short answer is, you can have as many bases as you want in Palworld. However, building proper full-fledged bases will take more time, requiring you to level up your Palbox one at a time before moving on to the next.