How to Get Nitewing in Palworld

Nitewing is one of many different Pals available to catch and train in Palworld. It’s also one of the few Pals who can be used as a Mount. In Palworld, Nitewing is one of the few Pals that enables you to take to the skies for aerial travel. As such, it’s important to know where you can obtain a Nitewing for yourself to make the most out of this feature. We’ve got you covered with all the information you’ll need to do so, so follow along below.

Where to Find & Catch Nitewing in Palworld

In Palworld, Nitewing is a Pal that can take you to the skies. This enables you to travel around the map much easier with flight. As mounts make day-to-day exploration in Palworld so much easier, it’s important to prioritize getting these Pals ASAP.

Aside from being a brilliant Pal to keep on your team for travel purposes, Nitewing also has a level 2 Gathering Skill. It’s much more efficient at performing this task than the average Pal.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Luckily, Nitewing is a Pal with a huge amount of terrain it likes to make its home. As indicated by the world map screenshot below, Nitewing’s habitat is spread out through multiple locations, meaning you can find it easily. Nitewing’s habitat also remains the same through both daytime and nighttime. This means that your hunt won’t be restricted to certain hours, so you should have no problems in your search.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

When searching for Nitewing, you’ll want to keep your eye on the sky and towards ledges. Nitewing is often flying around, or perched on a cliff for a brief moment. This may mean that you’ll need to hit it with an attack while it’s moving, so you’ll need to be precise. From there, weaken it with one of your Pals. Then throw a Pal Sphere once the capture rate is at a decent percentage.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Once you’ve got Nitewing all set up on your team, you’ll want to prioritize getting a Saddle so that you can turn it into a Mount and begin flying around on its back. Unlock this Key Item from the Technology Points menu, and then craft it from a Pal Gear workbench.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Nitewing in Palworld. For more helpful gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different topics to assist you on your adventures. Check out how to fix Pals not eating, or the best Lumbering Pals for your Base.