What is the Fastest Mount in Palworld?

To get around the vast open world quickly, you’ll want to harness the fastest mount in Palworld. Like some of the most recent Pokemon games, you can ride on the back of select Pals to travel faster, without using up your stamina. But which one is the best to choose? Let’s take a look!

What the Fastest Mount Is in Palworld

For our money, the fastest mount in Palworld is Direhowl.

This wolf-style Pal excels in one particular area: sprinting around the open world quickly. It has a far more nimble appearance over other riding Pals like Rushoar and Melpaca, so we recommend picking it for this purpose.

That said, it seems the varying speeds between Palworld mounts is broadly negligible. No matter which one you pick, you’ll zip around at fairly the same pace. As such, it’s not too big of a consideration when determining which mount to go for.

However, Direhowls are not only very easy to come across in the wild, ready to catch, but also really handy fighters. That first boss fight against Zoe and Grizzbolt is a whole lot easier if you bring Direhowl to lay down supporting attacks.

Best Flying Mount in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Picking the best flying mount in Palworld is a much easier process, because there are far fewer applicable Pals.

In our time with the game, we’ve used Nitewing as our primary flying mount. This is mainly because it’s a very easy Pal to find during the first few hours, littered around the base spawn biome. As with ridden mounts, though, it’s unclear whether or not speed or stamina varies between Pals. It seems not to be the case right now, but that could well be a mechanic due for an update on the Palworld roadmap down the line.

That’s all for our guide to the fastest mount in Palworld! For more on the game, check out how to hatch eggs faster in Palworld, and how to move items.