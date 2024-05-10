How Long to Beat Animal Well

The non-linear platformer Animal Well is out now, and people are still uncovering everything the quirky indie game has to offer. Here’s how long it takes to beat Animal Well, whether you’re interested in a speedrun or want to explore everything.

How Long Does it Take to Beat Animal Well?

While it’s hard to get an average completion time at the moment, the consensus among reviewers is that it takes around five to six hours to complete Animal Well’s main story. Meanwhile, speedruns have already seen people complete the game in around twenty-five to thirty minutes.

Of course, there’s more to completing a game than simply finishing the main story. Animal Well offers plenty of post-game activities that can significantly lengthen your experience. These activities can extend the average playtime to ten, or even fifteen hours. In fact, developer Dan Adelman claimed on Discord that a completionist run can potentially take twenty to twenty-five hours.

While the Animal Well map isn’t necessarily the largest, it’s an incredibly dense map filled with puzzles that will put your platforming skills to the test. As with other Metroidvania titles, you’ll be able to revisit areas once you’ve unlocked new skills to explore new paths and find new areas and items. What sets it apart, however, is the lack of combat. You’ll need patience and timing in order to avoid the game’s many hazards, rather than simply killing your enemies. Additional difficulty comes from the dark presentation, putting you at risk from a badly timed jump, at least until you illuminate the map.

Luckily, it seems that Animal Well is worth the time and effort to complete. The game has received rave reviews from fans of the genre.

