Blasphemous 2 Review – New Testament

Blasphemous 2 on PC

If I could describe Blasphemous 2 in only a few words, it would have to be steady progress.

Though the changes made to the general design of the original might seem minimal, every tweak feels necessary and worthwhile. They come together to make the sequel that little bit better than the original, and ensure it can keep the franchise as a whole on an upward trend toward greater heights.

And really, that’s where the game succeeds when it otherwise could have failed. Through minor tweaks and improvements, Blasphemous 2 manages to outdo the original ever so slightly without backsliding into new flaws and mistakes.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via The Game Kitchen

The game wastes no time in displaying these improvements either. Picking up where the original title’s last DLC ended, the story sees the Penitent One tasked with eliminating those that seek to use the Miracle to bring about the birth of a Miracle Child. This is easier said than done, as these beings are just as intimidating as the Penitent One right down to their imposing armor and abilities.

As the title establishes its main plot, it puts its best foot forward with some exceptional presentation. The visuals are noticeably more polished, with crisper character designs and a smoother movement to all of the characters both in and out of cutscenes. The colors also pop more, making the different environments that much more visually impressive overall.

This remains true even as the gameplay loop of Blasphemous 2 kicks off in earnest. Like with the original, the game tosses players into a sprawling world to explore and make their way through. New abilities and equipment can be unlocked which makes new sections reachable, and power-ups can be collected to improve the Penitent One’s HP and abilities to make overcoming enemies and bosses more manageable.

It’s about what one would expect from a Metroidvania title at this point, but it’s all handled just as remarkably well as the original title was. Everything is designed with continuous progression in mind, and the few moments or tasks that could require some backtracking make the effort feel worthwhile. About the only real roadblock is the difficulty, but it comes with the turf of the series leaning into challenge as a core gimmick.

Even then, the enemies are punishing but never wholly insurmountable. Most only require the player to approach them carefully, consider how they attack, and respond appropriately with either carefully timed attacks, the use of a specific mechanic, or both. They’re nothing established fans can’t overcome, and newcomers will be rewarded for sticking through the more challenging bits of the game to get a handle on its mechanics.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via The Game Kitchen

And on that note: Blasphemous 2 is host to deeper gameplay elements than its predecessor, especially in how one can make their way through the experience. As opposed to the original, they now choose between several different weapons that are each host to special abilities, moves and ranges.

They can even be individually improved through the use of Weapon Memories, expanding the pool of available moves they offer to ensure players have plenty of options for dealing with the myriad enemies found throughout the title’s runtime.

Outside of a few that are specifically used for traversal and getting past puzzles, one can potentially play through the story with whichever weapons they choose. They can even be individually improved through the use of Weapon Memories, expanding the pool of available moves they offer to ensure players have plenty of options for dealing with the myriad enemies found throughout the title’s runtime.

This change is accompanied by a healthy slew of other mechanics such as the Rosary Beads and Prayers, which both offer even more options for players to choose from. Though not infinite, they can open up plenty of new builds for players to choose from and introduce different solutions to the challenges posed by combat.

In my own playthrough, I went into most situations wielding the Veredicto I’d poured plenty of resources into upgrading. I could weather incoming hits thanks to increased damage resistance via some Rosary Beads, and my Prayers provided some ranged attacks I could fall back on if the enemy was troublesome at close range. Should any of this fall through, I also had several back-up weapons waiting in the wings which I could switch to on the fly.

It was a refreshing change of pace compared to the original, and I was grateful for the amount of options the game presented me with when approaching the experience. About the only complaint I could lodge is that some approaches were several times more effective than others, and ended up dampening the fun that could otherwise be had experimenting with each and every option available to me.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via The Game Kitchen

As for the rest of the game’s features, it’s about what one would expect. The sound design is more notable than the original in most every regard. In addition to the metallic clangs and meaty ripping of flesh, the game also offers powerful orchestral tracks that perfectly accompany the quiet exploration segments and dire battles for survival. More often than not, I caught myself stopping to bask in the melodies, enraptured by them whether they were peaceful or intense.

The technical performance of the title is also top notch. Throughout the entire experience, I never experienced a single glitch or technical hiccup. Everything ran incredibly smoothly, and made the experience that much more enjoyable overall.

When all is said and done, Blasphemous 2 is exactly what it sets out to be. It meets and surpasses the benchmark set by the original ever so slightly, all while offering some new innovations to keep the formula fresh. Fans won’t be disappointed, and while it might not be a triumphant reinvention of the genre, it’s still a solid offering that newcomers can find the beauty of Metroidvanias through.

4.5/5 Blasphemous 2 Reviewer: Keenan McCall Award: Editor’s Choice Pros Fast and fluid combat

Backtracking is minimal and worthwhile

Excellent visual and audio presentation Cons High barrier of entry for newcomers

Loadout customization feels a bit uneven Developer The Game Kitchen Publisher Team 17 Consoles PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC Copy provided by Publisher