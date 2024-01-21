How to Equip Saddles in Palworld

In Palworld, Pals can become Mounts for you to navigate Terrain with much more ease and control, which makes exploration much more satisfying. While making Saddles in Palworld is fairly straightforward, you may be wondering how to equip saddles to your Pal so you can go exploring together. We’ve got all the answers you’ll need, so follow along below.

How to Equip Saddles to Pals

In Palworld, unlocking and crafting saddles for your Pals is quite an easy task. However, once you’ve obtained these items and have them in your inventory, how to equip them to your Pals isn’t the most obvious thing in the world. This is actually for good reason, as there is no need to equip Saddles at all to form a Pal Mount.

In the case that you are yet to craft a Saddle for an eligible Pal, you will need to purchase the recipe for this Pal Saddle with Technology Points, then make and use a Pal Gear Workbench to catch the item.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Once you’ve crafted a Saddle, for example, a Nightwing Saddle, all you’ll need to do is ensure you have a Nightwing active in your party, send it out in the world, and then press and hold the F button on your keyboard.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Doing this will call your pal over to yourself, and you will jump on board. You can now use any movement abilities this Pal has to explore the world around you, such as taking to the skies with your Nightwing.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

In addition to this, you will gain full control over this Pal’s abilities for combat purposes, with each attack being bound to a button on your keyboard. This lets you implement different strategies when taking on enemies in the wild and gives you more control over how much damage you deal to a Pal before trying to catch it, so this can come in extremely handy.

That’s everything you need to know about how to equip saddles for your Pals in Palworld. For more helpful tips, tricks, and guides for your Palworld adventures, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different topics covering everything you may need assistance with, from the best Lumbering Pals to how to farm Stone quickly.