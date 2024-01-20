Now you have a base you are probably quickly collecting Pals and you will want to make sure you get the most out of these creatures! To get some useful gear each Pal can wear and use check out below how to craft Pal gear in Palworld.

How to Make Gear for Your Pals

Each of your Pals have their very own skills and attributes which make them useful in their own way. Some Pals are best left at the base to collect and process resources while others make excellent comrades on the battlefield. Many Pals were born with their skills and can pass those skills down to the next generation if you allow them to breed. You will find, however, that most Pals need a crafted piece of gear to boost their skills.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

To get crafting you will need to reach level 6 and unlock the Pal Gear Workbench. Once it is unlocked you can then build it using 10 Paldium Fragments, 30 Wood, and 2 Cloth. Just like any other workbench you need to approach it and open the crafting menu to see which recipes are available to make.

Pal gear is unlocked using Technology Points much like any other item you need to create but with a bit of a twist. You can only create items for Pals you have already discovered and captured. This explains why some recipes in your Technology Points menu are locked. Explore the lands around you to find different Pals and see what items each of them has to offer!

Best Gear for Pals in Palworld

Some Pals wear gear to boost their skills in battle, such as the Jolthog Gloves and Daedream’s Necklace. You can give Pals items which allow them to become mounts, such as Direhowl’s Saddled Harness. The ‘best’ item really depends on what Pals you have in your party. Gear is limited to one per Pal and is determined by which Pal you have discovered.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

If you have all Pals and therefore all gear unlocked then you can start to be discerning about which you choose to bring. Choose your favorite Pal with mount capabilities along with a Pal with long-range firepower, short-range attack, and maybe a gliding Pal. For example:

Direhowl with their Saddled Harness as a mount plus the Fierce Fang lunge attack;

Surfent with their Saddle as a glider;

Lifmunk with their Submachine Gun as long-range attack;

Daedream with their Necklace as a short-range attack.

There is only one craftable item per Pal. Once you have created that item each Pal type will wear it automatically. This means you don’t have to craft more than one of each piece of Pal gear!

That’s all you need to know about crafting Pal gear in Palworld. For more hints and tips check out more of our helpful guides below.