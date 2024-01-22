Gathering is an essential job and you will most likely want a quick and strong Pal assigned to the task. Read on to find out which are the best Pals for Gathering in Palworld to help keep your base running smoothly.
Best Gathering Pals in Palworld
The best Gathering Pals to get working at your base are any with a level 2 or above Gathering skill. If you want a Pal who will focus just on that job then choose one with no other job skill such as Jetragon, Nitewing, Galeclaw or Grintale.
These Pals are great choices for those of you in the later stages of the game as they are strong Pals who may be difficult to capture. If you have just started playing then your best choice would be cuties like Tanzee, Daedream, or Swee. They may be only level 1 in Gathering but they will work hard until the job is done!
All Gathering Pals
Gathering is important work when you are growing crops like Berries, Lettuce, Tomato, and Wheat. The Gathering Pals will tend to the plantation when the crops are fully grown and harvest everything there. To boost these skills you should build a Flower Bed nearby. This will help keep the crop rotation moving swiftly.
These are all of the Pals suited to Gathering on your base:
- Verdash
- Jetragon
- Nitewing
- Galeclaw
- Robinquill
- Robinquill Terra
- Elizabee
- Grintale
- Sweepa
- Maraith
- Tombat
- Vaelet
- Petallia
- Quivern
- Lyleen Noct
- Lyleen
- Cattiva
- Chickipi
- Lifmunk
- Tanzee
- Vixy
- Hoocrates
- Cremis
- Daedream
- Nox
- Killamari
- Direhowl
- Tocotoco
- Flopie
- Bristla
- Hangyu
- Hangyu Cryst
- Ribbunny
- Leezpunk
- Leezpunk Ignis
- Beegarde
- Swee
- Chillet
- Lunaris
- Surfent
- Bushi
- Beakon
- Kingpaca
- Ice Kingpaca
- Shadowbeak
That is all we have on which are the best Pals for Gathering jobs on your base! For more help building the perfect base including unlocking new recipes, check out more of our Palworld guides in the list below.