Gathering is an essential job and you will most likely want a quick and strong Pal assigned to the task. Read on to find out which are the best Pals for Gathering in Palworld to help keep your base running smoothly.

Best Gathering Pals in Palworld

The best Gathering Pals to get working at your base are any with a level 2 or above Gathering skill. If you want a Pal who will focus just on that job then choose one with no other job skill such as Jetragon, Nitewing, Galeclaw or Grintale.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

These Pals are great choices for those of you in the later stages of the game as they are strong Pals who may be difficult to capture. If you have just started playing then your best choice would be cuties like Tanzee, Daedream, or Swee. They may be only level 1 in Gathering but they will work hard until the job is done!

All Gathering Pals

Gathering is important work when you are growing crops like Berries, Lettuce, Tomato, and Wheat. The Gathering Pals will tend to the plantation when the crops are fully grown and harvest everything there. To boost these skills you should build a Flower Bed nearby. This will help keep the crop rotation moving swiftly.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

These are all of the Pals suited to Gathering on your base:

Verdash

Jetragon

Nitewing

Galeclaw

Robinquill

Robinquill Terra

Elizabee

Grintale

Sweepa

Maraith

Tombat

Vaelet

Petallia

Quivern

Lyleen Noct

Lyleen

Cattiva

Chickipi

Lifmunk

Tanzee

Vixy

Hoocrates

Cremis

Daedream

Nox

Killamari

Direhowl

Tocotoco

Flopie

Bristla

Hangyu

Hangyu Cryst

Ribbunny

Leezpunk

Leezpunk Ignis

Beegarde

Swee

Chillet

Lunaris

Surfent

Bushi

Beakon

Kingpaca

Ice Kingpaca

Shadowbeak

That is all we have on which are the best Pals for Gathering jobs on your base! For more help building the perfect base including unlocking new recipes, check out more of our Palworld guides in the list below.