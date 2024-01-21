Wheat is a useful crop to grow in Palworld but it seems like the seeds are not as easy to come by as Berries! Read on to find out how to get Wheat Seeds in Palworld.

Where to Find Wheat Seeds in Palworld

Wheat is one of the crops you can grow in Plantations on your base. After it is grown it is then harvested and processed to create flour for recipes such as bread. Bread is a high-quality food your Pals enjoy so it is good to keep some available for them to keep them happy and the SAN level high.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Wheat is hard to come by when you first start building up your base in Palworld. There are a few main places to acquire it: it is dropped by Flopie or Dinossum, and sold by the elusive Wandering Merchant. The Wandering Merchant usually has some to sell for around 100 Gold but his inventory is random so you can’t bet on him always carrying it. Your best chance is by finding and capturing (or defeating) a Dinossum or a Flopie.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Dinossum are large Pals and around level 14 upwards so be prepared when you attempt to weaken and capture one. Flopies are found at an even higher level (around 20) so it is best to keep your weapons sharp. When approaching high-level Pals, make sure you keep your party on standby.

Once you have a few seeds and start harvesting, the Wheat should produce more seeds for you. This ensures you don’t have to keep searching for seeds and spending Gold with the merchant.

That’s all you have to know about getting Wheat Seeds in Palworld! For more hints and tips about building the best base, you can read further guides below.