In Palworld, hunger is arguably the most important mechanic, as it is responsible for determining the energy which you and your Pals use to survive and perform various tasks. However, keeping your hunger bar full isn’t always easy, especially when you feel at a loss for how to source easy food to gain a head start. We’ve covered the best meals to cook first in Palworld below, which should help significantly in gaining those pesky first few levels.

Palworld Best Meals to Cook First

In Palworld, it isn’t always obvious where ht best places to easily source meals for yourself and your Pals may be, especially when you are just starting out. Don’t worry though, we’ve got all the information you’ll need for sourcing easy materials, converting into meals, and keeping both yourself and your team going strong so that you can push through those first few levels and start exploring more dangerous terrain.

In Palworld, the cooking menu can be accessed by building a Fire and interacting with it. Upon doing so you will receive a list of options in which you can cook. However, many of these meals require food materials sourced from Pals who tend to spawn at much higher level than what you may expect, with them being quite capable of turning you into their next meal instead! To remedy this, we’ve summarized a list of recommended beginner meals plus how to make them, with the needed materials being sourced from environmental foraging or low-levelled Pals only.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Baked Berries

Requires : Red Berries x1

: Red Berries x1 Where to Find Ingredients: Red Berries can be sourced all throughout the wilderness of Palworld, growing on bushies (in grasslands in particular). These are a reliable meal to fall back on, as they are so common and easy to source, not requiring any battles against Pals to obtain.

Baked Mushroom

Requires : Mushroom x1

: Mushroom x1 Where to Find Ingredients: Much like Red Berries, Mushrooms are another very common material that you will notice while out and about exploring. Whnever you see a Mushroom, be sure to nab it, as it can make a super easy meal to fall back on.

Fried Egg

Requires : Egg x1

: Egg x1 Where to Find Ingredients: Eggs can be sourced by Chikipi, and potentially other bird Pals – though for safety reasons, it’s best to target Chikipi at first. While you can source these by killing wild Chikipi, you can also find them in the wilderness on occasion, or even capture one and assign it to a Ranch for easy Egg farming – much like Wool.

Grilled Chikipi

Requires : Chikipi Poultry x1

: Chikipi Poultry x1 Where to Find Ingredients: Chikipi Poultry comes from killing Chikipi, but thankfully, these are one of the most common and weak Pal’s you’ll encounter across your world, which should make this job relatively easy. On top of this, you’ll also gain experience for your own Pals through battle, so this is a worthy task for killing two birds with one stone.

Lamball Kebab

Requires : Lamball Mutton x1

: Lamball Mutton x1 Where to Find Ingredients: Much like Chikipi Poultry being sourced by killing Chikipi, Lamball Mutton is obtained the same way. While this does mean you’ll have to set out and slay some sheep, Lamball are also one of the three most common Pals, so you should be able to stock up on this meal relatively easily.

That’s everything you need to know about the best meals to get you started in Palworld. If you’re looking for more helpful tips and guides, we’ve got plenty of topics to point you in the right direction. If you’re aiming to clear the tutorial, then beating the Rayne Syndicate Tower Boss is a must. Alternatively, if you’re just looking to explore and learn as you go, we have plenty of extra topics listed in our related links below.