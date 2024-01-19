At the start of your Palworld journey, you’ll need to build a proper bed to get some much-needed rest. But, to do this, you’ll need to get Wool, and we’re here to explain where to find them.

Where to Find Wool in Palworld

The quickest way to get Wool is by killing or capturing fluffy coated Pals like Lamball, Cremis, and Melpaca. You can also set up a Ranch to farm the material more frequently.

You’ll most likely encounter Lamballs at the beginning, so be sure to explore around the initial spawn point. They shouldn’t be too hard to find as long as you make it down to the more open fields.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

You can either injure the creature or sneak up behind it in order to perform a successful capture. However, if you grow tired of this method, you can farm Wool with the Ranch recipe. It can be unlocked at Level 5 in the Technology section using Wood, Stone, and Fiber.

The recipe requires you to have the appropriate Pal to work it (like Lamball), where they will gradually accumulate the resource. That means you’ll need to stop by when you can and pick up any Wool on the ground.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

After you’ve received enough of the material, you can start crafting your bed with the necessary ingredients. Nevertheless, the item requires a platform and roof, which involves building a base.

How to Get Cloth in Palworld

Besides a bed, Wool can generate Cloth, a recipe that can be unlocked at Level 3. It’s probably one of the most essential resources in Palworld, given that it can craft armor. You can make Cloth with two Wool at any workbench, whether it be with the initial Primitive Workbench or the High-Quality type.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Outfits such as the Tropical, Tundra, and Cloth utilize the ingredients. Thus, you should stock up on this item (or just make your Pal do the work for you) to maximize your time.

Now that we’ve covered how to get Wool in Palworld, you can try to learn about other materials by checking out our How to Get Cake guide. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, featuring additional tips and tricks on the game.