How to Increase Pal SAN in Palworld

If you want your Pals to work well and stay by your side then you have to look after them. As time goes on you may see your Pal’s SAN (sanity) level is decreasing but how can we control it? Read on to find out how to increase your Pal’s SAN level.

What is SAN in Palworld?

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Your base can be tended by multiple Pals, each of which needs to be happy and comfortable so they can work. They will gather resources and craft items for you while you go out on your adventures. As long as they have a bed and food they should work well for quite a while. But it’s not quite enough. Eventually, their SAN level will deplete and they will become unhappy. This affects their work and their motivation to help out. So how can you make sure your Pals stay happy and sane?

How Can You Increase Pal Sanity?

You can keep your Pals’ sanity nice and high by giving them everything they need in your base. Each Pal needs a bed to sleep in at night and a food basket containing plenty of food. Berries and beans are fine but your Pals will be happier for longer if they are given high-quality foods like bread or cooked meats. There also needs to be somewhere on the base for the Pals to relax during their break. A Hot Spring is the perfect spa day for your hardworking Pals.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

It is also worthwhile to swap each Pal out occasionally so they can have a proper break. If you work them too hard they can get ill; if this happens you will need to feed them medicine to heal up.

As long as you maintain your base and keep your Pals happy they will keep working for you. Check your Palbox to see which Pal has low sanity (SAN), needs help or should be swapped out.

Now you know how to keep your Pals SAN levels high! For more Palworld hints and tips check out more of our guides below.