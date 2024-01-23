Best Medicine Production Pals in Palworld

Even Pals get sick in this magical world, and there is no better cure than some homemade medicine. Luckily you can assign a Pal or two to keep working on these cures while you explore Palworld. Keep reading to find out which we believe are the best Pals for Medicine Production in Palworld.

Best Pals for Medicine Production in Palworld

The best Pals for Medicine Production in Palworld are Felbat, Lyleen, and Robinquill.

Felbat’s only work skill is Medicine Production, which makes it perfect for assigning to the job at hand without any distractions. Lyleen or Lyleen Noct are the next best, as they can also work on other areas that need tending to. All three of these Pals are level 3 Medicine Production workers, so they will work faster than any lower level Pals.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

If you are a beginner and are not strong enough to capture those Pals yet you can assign any low-level Medicine Worker such as Robinquill or Lifmunk, and they will do just fine. They will just be a bit slower.

All Medicine Production Pals

Pals with these work skills can be assigned to any Medicine Workbench or a Witch’s Cauldron to produce as many cures as you wish. If your Pal develops a sickness or broken bone, then medicines will cure them quickly.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

These are all of the available Pals you can assign to Medicine Production at your base:

Felbat: Level 3

Vaelet: Level 3

Lyleen: Level 3

Lyleen Noct: Level 3

Bristla: Level 2

Elizabee: Level 2

Loveander: Level 2

Katress: Level 2

Sibelyx: Level 2

Petallia: Level 2

Lifmunk: Level 1

Flopie: Level 1

Cinnamoth : Level 1

Robinquill: Level 1

Robinquill Terra: Level 1

Beegarde: Level 1

So those are all of the Pals you can choose to assign to produce cures at your Palworld base. For more help running a successful base and keeping your Pals happy and sane, find more Palworld guides below.