Loveander is a great addition to your party, especially when you are at the start of your survival adventure! We have all the information you need to capture this healing Pal in our guide on how to get Loveander in Palworld.

Where to Find and Capture a Loveander in Palworld

Loveander is one of the most interesting and helpful Pals we have captured so far. They are tall with a big pink fluffy heart on their chest. There is something very suggestive and provocative about this romantic beast who unironically can be found at number 69 in the Paldeck.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Their special skill — Heart Drain — helps restore your (and their) HP as you damage opponents. This can be key to surviving when you haven’t spent many Skill Points on boosting your health!

Loveander can be found only at night in desert places on the map (check the shaded areas in the map below). As a Neutral Pal, Loveander is weak to attacks from Dark types, so bring a Dark Pal to help weaken them before capture.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

We also found that you are more likely to have a successful capture if you use a Mega Sphere or Giga Sphere when trying to add one to your Paldeck. If you meet a Loveander at level 30 or above, use a Hyper or Ultra Sphere after depleting its HP. This pink Pal will drop Mushrooms, Cake, Suspicious Juice, and Strange Juice when it is defeated, captured, or butchered.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Loveander not only makes a fabulous addition to your party but they are also a good base worker. Their skills include Medicine Production, Handiwork and Transporting level 2, and Mining level 1. This means Loveander can prance about your base helping in a myriad of ways!

That’s all you need to know to capture a Loveander of your very own. If you are looking for more ways to capture Pals, check out further guides in the list below. We even have a guide on how to capture humans in Palworld!