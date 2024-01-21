How to Unlock New Recipes in Palworld

In Palworld, recipes determine the items that can be obtained through various methods. Because of this, knowing how to unlock more recipes is crucial to making your day-to-day Palworld life much easier. We’ve got all the steps on how to do so below, so follow along for all the information you’ll need.

How to Unlock Crafting Recipes in Palworld

In Palworld, unlocking more Crafting Recipes is very straightforward forward depending on whether you have Tecnology Points or Ancient Technology Points. The prior is earned by leveling up, which will enable you to unlock recipes for facilities, objects, and decorations for your base, as well as Pal Gear. On the other hand, Ancient Tecnhology Points can be earned by defeating Bosses and spent to unlock recipes for key items and objects that use more modern technology, such as the Egg Incubator.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Once you have either variation of these Points, you can open your in-game menu by pressing the ESC key and navigating to the Technology tab. From here you can scroll down and click on locked items to purchase them, provided you have enough points to do so. Unlocking an item in this menu will make it buildable and/or craftable either from the Build Menu or a Workbench.

How to Unlock Food Recipes in Palworld

In Palworld, hunger is a core mechanic that can severely hinder both yourself and your Pals if it reaches zero. To ensure this doesn’t happen, it’s important to always have a stack of meals to consume, which can be gained by cooking recipes with various food materials.

To unlock recipes, you will simply need to acquire the food component needed to cook – for example, to cook Grilled Chikipi, you will need to obtain Chikipi Poultry, and then head back to your fire, where you will now find that option unlocked as a meal you can cook. You will also unlock extra recipes, such as Cake, by reaching level 17. This is where the Cooking Pot will become unlockable through the Technology menu, bringing even more meal options to the table.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

As you gain and lose these food items, the cooking menu will reflect this, by unlocking options that can be cooked, and locking options you do not have the resources to make.

