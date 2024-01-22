How to Fix Pals Not Eating in Palworld

With Palworld being in early acess, there are still a few bugs, glitches, and hiccups that are bound to happen along the way. A common problem that many players have encountered is that their Pals don’t seem to be eating, despite there being more than enough food available. If you’re having this issue, we’ve got all the information you’ll need to resolve it, so follow along below.

How to Get Pals to Eat in Palworld

In Palworld, hunger is one of the most important mechanics, as it is responsible for determining the activities that you and your Pals are capable of doing. For this reason, players should ensure they have a strong supply of meals and snacks available to Pals working at their Base through a Pal Feeder, which lets the Pals come and go to collect food as they need it, whilst you’re out and about adventuring.

However, some players have noticed that despite having plenty of food available in their Feeders, upon returning to their Base, some of their Pals are starving. If you’re wondering why this is and how to fix it, the solution is quite simple.

In Palworld, the most likely reason that a hungry Pal is not eating is because that Pal is stuck on an object, area of terrain, or facility at your base. For example, my Base is located in front of a pond, so many of my Pals wander in for a dip, and then get stuck under a rock, and can’t get out – leaving them slowly starving in the water. Water isn’t the only place this can happen, however. I’ve also seen my Pals get stuck in trees, or between facilities in some scenarios.

There are two ways you can fix this issue. The first is to walk up to the Pal and press the F button to pick it up, then walk to an open space at your Base and throw it down, letting it move freely once again. However, if the F button isn’t available when you approach, or if you are unable to move your Pal, you can head over to your Palbox. Once you’ve opened your Pabox, simply move the Pal that is stuck from being assigned to your base into a Box, and then move it back into the Pals at Base section.

This will respawn the Pal right next to the Palbox, and they should immediately go running to the Feeder to finally eat a meal. If there are any problems with Pals being stuck, or not doing what they should be, this method should work just as well.

That's everything you need to know about how to fix Pals not eating in Palworld.