Palworld Roadmap – What Updates Are Planned

Although Palpagos Island already features a ton of content, Pocketpair has plans to make the game even better with future patches. So, to give you an idea of what to expect, here’s a full breakdown of the Palworld roadmap.

Upcoming Palworld Content, Explained

Currently, Palworld doesn’t have an official release date for upcoming content, but the developers have at least provided information about its future. Here are some of the highlights you can look forward to:

New Pals

PvP Mode

Crossplay for Xbox and Steam

More supported languages

Server/Save Transfers

Possible DLC launches and PS5 launch

For starters, new Pals are expected to expand your collection further. A Year 1 plan will be released shortly to give us more insight into these unknown creatures so we can prepare ourselves for our next team set-up.

PvP is another upcoming feature for Palworld’s roadmap as Pocketpair continues testing its latest mechanics. The team strives to find the right type of strategy for this mode, but for now, players can work together in multiplayer.

Image Source: Pocketpair

Besides this content, expansions may release over time, based on a hint in Palworld’s FAQs page. There’s plenty of ways a DLC could go, whether it be with a new boss fight or another region. However, the developers will only go through with these plans if the Palworld community asks for them. Thus, the fans need to show their support for it in order to make it happen.

The rest of the Palworld roadmap showcases more support for platforms. In particular, Xbox and Steam crossplay will go out now that the game has been released. PS5 may also be in the mix, but again, Pocketpair is only considering it and not officially putting the word out.

If you were hoping to see more languages, the team plans to include more of them as the game develops. Though, it isn’t entirely clear which ones will be available as of right now. Other than that, players who participate in both solo and multiplayer can anticipate a server/save transfer system to keep all their files intact.

While these are the main points Pocketpair has indicated, there could still be plenty more content in the future. This may include things like new locations, recipes, and many more.

That does it for our guide on Palworld's roadmap.