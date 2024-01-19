Is Palworld Crossplay? Answered

Palworld is an open-world survival crafting game with plenty of cute Pals you can recruit to join your cause. Of course, you can also go on an adventure with other players as well. If you’re wondering whether Palworld has crossplay functionality, here’s what you need to know.

Does Palworld Have Cross-Platform Support?

At the time of writing, the answer is no. Palworld does not currently support crossplay. This means that folks playing on PC via Steam will not be able to play with those on Xbox or Game Pass. As the game launches in Early Access, you’ll be restricted to playing with other players on the same platform as you.

However, developing studio Pocketpair has stated that they do have plans to add cross-platform support down the line. They’ve confirmed that this is in their roadmap, so it’ll eventually be possible for both PC and Xbox players to play together and join each other’s worlds.

That said, there’s no set release date or window for when this feature will become available. So for now, if you’re hoping to play with your friends, make sure you’re on the same platform. We’ll update this article as more info comes our way regarding crossplay.

As for folks who wondering whether the game will come to PlayStation consoles, there’s no word on that either. It’s entirely possible that we’ll eventually see a PS5 release, but for now, you can only play on PC or Xbox.

Palworld still does offer tons of solo content for folks who can’t play with their friends, though. The combat and base-building mechanics are quite solo-friendly, especially since you can engage your Pals to do a bunch of manual labor for you.

That’s all you need to know about crossplay support in Palworld for now. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.