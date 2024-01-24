Palworld Huge Eggs Locations

Eggs come in all types and sizes in Palworld. From regular to giant these Pal Eggs can hatch some unique and interesting Pals you may not have even captured yet. Find out below the locations of Huge Eggs in Palworld.

How to Find Huge Eggs in Palworld

Unfortunately, there are no dedicated spawn locations for Huge Eggs, but they tend to appear in high-up or hidden crevices.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

If you are specifically searching for Huge Eggs so you can hatch bigger and better Pals, then the best places to look are on high cliffsides and in awkward crevices. The element type is determined by where in the world you are searching:

Find Frozen Eggs in snowy areas and around water near mountains;

Find Scorching Eggs in the crevices of the volcanic mountains and desert spots;

Find Verdant Eggs in sneaky spots around the grassy hills;

Find Damp Eggs near water so check the coastlines;

Find Dragon Eggs in the volcanic mountains are are especially rare;

Find Electric Eggs in the desert area to the north.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

It is best to search in the areas where that specific type of Pal spawns. For instance: you won’t find a Dragon Egg with the Eizabees and Beeguardes in the Verdant fields.

Incubation can take up to two hours for these Huge Eggs. Make sure they sit in incubators at the right temperature to cut the hatch time. Frozen and Water eggs prefer it nice and cool, so place a cooler nearby. Scorching, Dragon, and Electric Eggs like it hot, so build a heater next to the incubators.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

From Huge Eggs come mighty beasts! Incubating and hatching a Huge Egg will give you Pals like Relaxaurus, Jormundetide, Ice Kingpaca, Cryolinx, Jetragon and more.

That’s all the help we can offer you as you search for Huge Eggs in Palworld! For more hints and tips to keep surviving and collecting Pals, including a full Pal tier list, why not check out more of our guides below.