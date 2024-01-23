Palworld Pal Tier List

With so many creatures in the collection, it can be challenging to find the perfect team for both battles and exploration. So, to help you narrow down your picks, here’s our tier list of Palworld Pals.

All Palworld Pals Ranked

S+ Tier Pals

Image Source: Pocketpair

Anubis

Jormuntide

Jormuntide Ignis

Ragnahawk

Blazamut

Shadowbeak

Paladius

Frostallion

Orserk

Warsect

Lyleen Noct

Necromus

Jetragon

Maraith

Lunaris

Penking

Surfent

Surfent Terra

The S+ Tier showcases the best of the best in Palworld. These creatures can take down enemies with ease while also providing robust skills for exploring and base-building. Overall, they are great in most categories and flexible wherever you place them. However, due to their elite status, you must do some heavy grinding in order to capture them.

Fortunately, some can still be captured early on, like Penking’s Level 15 Alpha Boss battle. The rest can be found through standard exploration, so you may want to prep yourself before setting off on an adventure. One way of doing this is equipping some in the lower tiers down below to make the capture process easier.

S Tier Pals

Image Source: Pocketpair

Fenglope

Astegon

Grizzbolt

Kitsun

Digtoise

Rayhound

Mossanda

Mammorest

Dinossom Lux

Elphidran

Faleris

Pyrin Noct

Chillet

Wumpo

Helzephyr

Wumbo Botan

Astegon

Suzaku

Suzaku Aqua

Menasting

Quivern

Since capturing the S+ Tier Pals can be difficult, you can go for the next rank of S, featuring more Alpha Bosses and wild creatures. You’ll see a few dragon types in this section, from Chillet to Quivern. They prove to be one of the strongest creatures in the game, along with other valuable buffs.

Apart from combat, several Pals in the S tier provide more accessible ways of travel. In particular, the Rayhound is considered the ultimate ground mount, maximizing your time on the field.

A Tier Pals

Image Source: Pocketpair

Kingpaca

Daedream

Direhowl

Mammorest Cryst

Relauxurus

Relauxurus Lux

Incineram

Incineram Noct

Dinossom

Eikthydeer

Eikthydeer Terra

Loupmoon

Galeclaw

Leezpunk Ignis

Pyrin

Nitewing

Flopie

Hangyu Cryst

Reptyro

Ice Reptyro

Broncherry

Broncherry Aqua

Azurobe

Grintale

Gumoss

Dumud

Our picks for the A-tier Palworld Pal list can be just as good as the S-ranks, especially with enough upgrades. During the mid-stages of the game, I found animals like Nitewing, Daedream, and Broncherry extremely beneficial to my team and base. Daedream also exhibits a special skill with its necklace, allowing you to equip more than one on the field.

I’ve used some of the others in this selection, and they continue to be essential parts of the group for combat or base work. On top of that, the Direhowl and Kingpaca are speed masters, so they should definitely be on your radar for traveling.

B Tier Pals

Image Source: Pocketpair

Depresso

Univolt

Gorirat

Gobfin

Gobfin Ignis

Tocotoco

Robinquill

Robinquill Tera

Pengullet

Leezpunk

Cawgnito

Arsox

Hangyu

Elizabee

Katress

If you’re starting to get the hang of the Palworld mechanics, you can rely on the B-tier Pals. Despite Depresso’s mundane look, they know how it’s done in battle and crafting. Many others can also be obtained reasonably early in your journey and shouldn’t be too hard to capture.

Nevertheless, you may want to watch out for some of them, primarily with Tocotoco, who will blast you out of existence when too close.

C Tier Pals

Image Source: Pocketpair

Foxparks

Chikipi

Lamball

Jolthog

Jolthog Cryst

Cattiva

Lifmunk

Tanzee

Dazzi

Mau

Mau Cryst

Vixy

Lovander

Fuddler

Many of the C tiers can be found right at the initial spawn point, which can essentially set you up for the big leagues later on. I utilize most of these creatures for the base, and they always do their best to keep up their work (though, in some cases, Lovander can be a bit lazy.)

While they may not be as strong and efficient as the rest on this list, they do what’s needed and can prepare you for what’s to come.

That does it for our Palworld Pal tier list. If you want to improve your experience further, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on the best stats to upgrade.