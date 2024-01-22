All Fusion Pals and How To Breed Them in Palworld

Since its release, Palworld has been a complete hit in the gaming world. Players all around the world are roaming in search of as many Pals as they can get. Here is our guide on Fusion Pals and how to breed them in Palworld.
What Are Fusion Pals in Palworld and How To Breed Them
Fusion Pals are no different from regular Pals in terms of looks. But on the other side, they have some significant differences in other characteristics.
To get a Fusion Pal in Palworld, you need to breed two specific types of Pals together. There are a couple of steps to fulfill in order to successfully do the Breeding in Palworld.
- First, you need to build the Breeding Farm, which is unlocked at Level 19
- Catch a male and a female Pal and place them on the Breeding Farm
- Make a Cake and get it to the farm in order to get an Egg
- Build an Egg Incubator (available at Level 7) to hatch the Fusion Pals from an Egg
How Many Fusion Pals Are There in Palworld?
There are 24 Fusion Pals in Palworld. They all have something unique about themselves, but the most important attribute is that they are much stronger than a regular Pal. Here are all the combinations of Pals necessary to breed a Fusion Pal.
|Fusion Pal
|Pal 1
|Pal 2
|Paldeck Number
|Kelpsea Ignis
|Kelpsea
|Fire Pal
|81b
|Jolthog Cryst
|Jolthog
|Ice Pal
|12b
|Mossanda Lux
|Mossanda
|Electric Pal
|33b
|Blazehowl Noct
|Blazehowl
|Dark Pal
|84b
|Mau Cryst
|Mau
|Ice Pal
|24b
|Eikthyrdeer Terra
|Eikthyrdeer
|Ground Pal
|37b
|Wumpo Botan
|Wumpo
|Grass Pal
|91b
|Robinquill Terra
|Robinquill
|Earth Pal
|48b
|Vanwyrm Cryst
|Vanwyrm
|Ice Pal
|71b
|Dinossum Lux
|Dinossum
|Electric Pal
|64b
|Ice Kingpaca
|Kingpaca
|Ice Pal
|89b
|Gobfin Ignis
|Gobfin
|Fire Pal
|31b
|Pyrin Noct
|Pyrin
|Dark Pal
|58b
|Hangyu Cryst
|Hangyu
|Ice Pal
|32b
|Mammorest Cryst
|Mammorest
|Ice Pal
|90b
|Lyleen Noct
|Lyleen
|Dark Pal
|104b
|Leezpunk Ignis
|Leezpunk
|Fire Pal
|45b
|Suzaku Aqua
|Suzaku
|Water Pal
|102b
|Surfent Terra
|Surfent
|Earth Pal
|65b
|Relaxaurus Lux
|Relaxaurus
|Electric Pal
|85b
|Incineram Noct
|Incineram
|Dark Pal
|40b
|Broncherry Aqua
|Broncherry
|Water Pal
|86b
|Jormuntide Ignis
|Jormuntide
|Fire Pal
|101b
|Ice Reptyro
|Reptyro
|Ice Pal
|88b
Fusion Pals are definitely a good solution if you want to harden your Paldeck with the strongest Pals available in Palworld. The process to get them is not an easy one, but it is worth the effort.
For more on the game, check out how to hatch eggs faster in Palworld. We’ve also got guides on how to get Ice Organs and the best meals to cook first in Palworld.