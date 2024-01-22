All Fusion Pals and How To Breed Them in Palworld

Since its release, Palworld has been a complete hit in the gaming world. Players all around the world are roaming in search of as many Pals as they can get. Here is our guide on Fusion Pals and how to breed them in Palworld.

What Are Fusion Pals in Palworld and How To Breed Them

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Fusion Pals are no different from regular Pals in terms of looks. But on the other side, they have some significant differences in other characteristics.

To get a Fusion Pal in Palworld, you need to breed two specific types of Pals together. There are a couple of steps to fulfill in order to successfully do the Breeding in Palworld.

First, you need to build the Breeding Farm, which is unlocked at Level 19

Catch a male and a female Pal and place them on the Breeding Farm

Make a Cake and get it to the farm in order to get an Egg

Build an Egg Incubator (available at Level 7) to hatch the Fusion Pals from an Egg

How Many Fusion Pals Are There in Palworld?

There are 24 Fusion Pals in Palworld. They all have something unique about themselves, but the most important attribute is that they are much stronger than a regular Pal. Here are all the combinations of Pals necessary to breed a Fusion Pal.

Fusion Pal Pal 1 Pal 2 Paldeck Number Kelpsea Ignis Kelpsea Fire Pal 81b Jolthog Cryst Jolthog Ice Pal 12b Mossanda Lux Mossanda Electric Pal 33b Blazehowl Noct Blazehowl Dark Pal 84b Mau Cryst Mau Ice Pal 24b Eikthyrdeer Terra Eikthyrdeer Ground Pal 37b Wumpo Botan Wumpo Grass Pal 91b Robinquill Terra Robinquill Earth Pal 48b Vanwyrm Cryst Vanwyrm Ice Pal 71b Dinossum Lux Dinossum Electric Pal 64b Ice Kingpaca Kingpaca Ice Pal 89b Gobfin Ignis Gobfin Fire Pal 31b Pyrin Noct Pyrin Dark Pal 58b Hangyu Cryst Hangyu Ice Pal 32b Mammorest Cryst Mammorest Ice Pal 90b Lyleen Noct Lyleen Dark Pal 104b Leezpunk Ignis Leezpunk Fire Pal 45b Suzaku Aqua Suzaku Water Pal 102b Surfent Terra Surfent Earth Pal 65b Relaxaurus Lux Relaxaurus Electric Pal 85b Incineram Noct Incineram Dark Pal 40b Broncherry Aqua Broncherry Water Pal 86b Jormuntide Ignis Jormuntide Fire Pal 101b Ice Reptyro Reptyro Ice Pal 88b

Fusion Pals are definitely a good solution if you want to harden your Paldeck with the strongest Pals available in Palworld. The process to get them is not an easy one, but it is worth the effort.

For more on the game, check out how to hatch eggs faster in Palworld. We’ve also got guides on how to get Ice Organs and the best meals to cook first in Palworld.