Guides

All Fusion Pals and How To Breed Them in Palworld

The beauty is in the mix.

Palworld Pals Lined Up Together (How to Fix Password Not Entered Error)
Image Credit: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Since its release, Palworld has been a complete hit in the gaming world. Players all around the world are roaming in search of as many Pals as they can get. Here is our guide on Fusion Pals and how to breed them in Palworld.

What Are Fusion Pals in Palworld and How To Breed Them

how to get egg incubator palworld
Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Fusion Pals are no different from regular Pals in terms of looks. But on the other side, they have some significant differences in other characteristics.

To get a Fusion Pal in Palworld, you need to breed two specific types of Pals together. There are a couple of steps to fulfill in order to successfully do the Breeding in Palworld.

  • First, you need to build the Breeding Farm, which is unlocked at Level 19
  • Catch a male and a female Pal and place them on the Breeding Farm
  • Make a Cake and get it to the farm in order to get an Egg
  • Build an Egg Incubator (available at Level 7) to hatch the Fusion Pals from an Egg

How Many Fusion Pals Are There in Palworld?

There are 24 Fusion Pals in Palworld. They all have something unique about themselves, but the most important attribute is that they are much stronger than a regular Pal. Here are all the combinations of Pals necessary to breed a Fusion Pal.

Fusion PalPal 1Pal 2Paldeck Number
Kelpsea IgnisKelpseaFire Pal81b
Jolthog CrystJolthogIce Pal12b
Mossanda LuxMossandaElectric Pal33b
Blazehowl NoctBlazehowlDark Pal84b
Mau CrystMauIce Pal24b
Eikthyrdeer TerraEikthyrdeerGround Pal37b
Wumpo BotanWumpoGrass Pal91b
Robinquill TerraRobinquillEarth Pal48b
Vanwyrm CrystVanwyrmIce Pal71b
Dinossum LuxDinossumElectric Pal64b
Ice KingpacaKingpacaIce Pal89b
Gobfin IgnisGobfinFire Pal31b
Pyrin NoctPyrinDark Pal58b
Hangyu CrystHangyuIce Pal32b
Mammorest CrystMammorestIce Pal90b
Lyleen NoctLyleenDark Pal104b
Leezpunk IgnisLeezpunkFire Pal45b
Suzaku AquaSuzakuWater Pal102b
Surfent TerraSurfentEarth Pal65b
Relaxaurus LuxRelaxaurusElectric Pal85b
Incineram NoctIncineramDark Pal40b
Broncherry AquaBroncherryWater Pal86b
Jormuntide IgnisJormuntideFire Pal101b
Ice ReptyroReptyroIce Pal88b

Fusion Pals are definitely a good solution if you want to harden your Paldeck with the strongest Pals available in Palworld. The process to get them is not an easy one, but it is worth the effort.

For more on the game, check out how to hatch eggs faster in Palworld. We’ve also got guides on how to get Ice Organs and the best meals to cook first in Palworld.

Related Posts

About the author

Nenad Milićević

Nenad Milićević (Nenad Milicevic) has been a staff writer at Twinfinite since late 2023. He has a BA in Journalism and more than seven years of professional experience in journalism and writing behind him, with recent focus on gaming niche. As a passionate sports fan and enjoyer of single player open world games, his expertise includes Assassin's Creed franchise, Football Manager, GTA. In his spare time, he likes to watch sports for countless hours, read books and spend lazy days watching TV shows and movies.

More Stories by Nenad Milićević

Comments