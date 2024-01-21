How to get Ice Organ in Palworld

If you are hoping to create an Ice Mine or any other chilly tech in Palworld, then you will need some Ice Organs! Find out below how to find and collect Ice Organs in Palworld.

Where to Harvest Ice Organs in Palworld

Ice Organs belong to Ice type Pals in Palworld. They aren’t easy to find as these cold creatures don’t hang out in huge groups. There are 13 ice Pals in Palworld and some are easier to defeat than others! If you have just started playing and are still a pretty low-level player, then we recommend focussing on finding Pengullets and Penkings.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Pengullets are penguin-shaped Pals found on the coastlines and in cold areas. They are Water and Ice type Pals. If you head to the coast you will be sure to find Pengullets and as they are low-level Pals they aren’t difficult to defeat or capture. Pengullets drop Ice Organs and Pal Fluids so are a great catch if you are looking to build Hot Springs and Cooler Boxes for your base.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Penkings are also Water and Ice Pals like the Pengullets but at a slightly higher level. You are guaranteed to find Penkings on the tiny island at the very south of the map or in the Frozen Dungeon! They drop Ice Organs and Penking Plumes. Penkings make a great addition to your base as they are level 2 workers proficient in Watering, Handiwork, Mining, Cooling, and Transporting.

As Pengullets are easier to find and defeat, we recommend hunting a bunch of them to harvest Ice Organs. They always spawn in the same areas so you can return every day to claim some more!

That's all we have on collecting Ice Organs in Palworld.