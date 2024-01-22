As magically vibrant and whimsically cute as Palworld can be on one front, its survival element is still enough to keep players as bristled as a Bristla for any incoming threat.

Exploration into new, higher level areas, and particularly taking on new bosses can potentially leave you feeling humbled and ultimately respawning if you’re not prepared. Sometimes it’s not just about having enough ammo, or enough Pal Spheres; it can come down to tricks of the trade.

Thankfully, there is one trick more and more players are picking up on that does make a monumental difference — The Daedream Collar. If you’re wondering exactly what it is and how it works to great advantage, here is our handy guide that explains why the Daedream Necklace is your best friend early on in Palworld.

How to Get the Daedream Necklace in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

As you capture a wide variety of Pals during your excursions in Palworld, you’ll eventually notice when pulling up your Technology menu that some unlockable recipes are actually special gear accessories that you can use with certain Pals. They range from weapons, to mount saddles, harnesses, and more.

One of the first ones you’ll likely come across is the Daedream Necklace (technically it’s a collar, and the community seems to call it that), which will become available to unlock with Technology Points once you’ve captured at least one Daedream in the wild. They’re actually quite easy to find early on, as they’ll spawn at night in the vicinity of the game’s default starting area (Plateau of Beginnings) among other locales. There’s usually a bunch of them as well, and you’ll actually want to capture as many Daedreams as you can.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Once you’ve unlocked Daedream’s Necklace in your Technology menu (Tier 8), you’ll then need to also craft a Pal Gear Workbench (Tier 6), if you haven’t already. This allows you to build any Pal gear accessories like this, in order to use the Pals in your party as mounts, give them ballistic weapon abilities, and more.

The following materials are required to make the Daedream’s Necklace:

5 x Leather

10 x Fiber

10 x Paldium Fragments

Once you’ve crafted it, the necklace will act as a passive key item in your inventory, meaning you don’t need to actually equip it on your character. All you need to do now is pick which Daedreams you want to have in your Party. That’s right, we said plural.

How to Use the Daedream Necklace in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

So the reason that you want catch multiple Daedreams is because of the passive ability that Daedream’s Necklace gives you. Upon crafting it, if you have at least one Daedream added to your current Party, you’ll notice that it stays out in the open without needing to actually summon it. Daedream will be a constantly active partner during battle and exploration, and will use attacks on any enemy (Pal or Human) that attacks you.

The real marvel of this item, however, is that if you fill your Party with 5 Daedream Pals, all five will in fact stay actively partnered to you at the same time. So this essentially breaks the traditional rule of only having one Pal out at a time, as instead you can have five, and frankly who doesn’t want a entire posse of adorable Daedreams following them?

If you level them up properly, your troupe of Daedreams can actually become a very formidable force that can topple some bosses with relative ease (including Zoe at the Rayne Syndicate Tower), or help you handle groups of stronger Pals in the wilds that you want to collect.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Alternatively, you can switch out one Daedream in your Party for a different Pal that you feel would help bolster your offensive power even further (such as Kingpaca seen above). Simply summon them as you normally would, and they’ll fight alongside your all-powerful Daedream posse.

Either way, this is becoming an absolute must for many players in the earlier levels of the game, and ultimately it can help you beef up that Paldeck quicker, defeat bosses you may have found too difficult before (let’s face it, Zoe is a bit much for a Tutorial boss), and get EXP at a much faster rate than before.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Even better, it turns out that Daedream isn’t the only Pal that has a Necklace-type accessory that can be used the same way. As of this writing, we’ve found out that Dazzi, a cute little Electric-type Pal, can also be used in troupe fashion. Granted they are a bit trickier to find than Daedreams, but if you’d prefer a switch-up to an unstoppable Electric force, there is that option.

That concludes our guide that answers why the Daedream Necklace is your best friend early on in Palworld. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you personally find this trick useful.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Palworld, including our first impression review of the game in Early Access so far.