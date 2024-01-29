Palworld Player Experiments With Breeding to Create the Fastest Worker Yet

The Palworld community has been hard at work with the ever-growing breeding system, producing some of the fastest mounts out there. Now, the players have shifted over to another crucial part of the entire game: the base, an area that can be both time-consuming and entertaining to build.

Out of all of its features, crafting can certainly take up a lot of your time, but fortunately, one Reddit user has discovered a way to pick up the pace. Using breeding, they created an Anubis that put other Pal’s work to shame through their fast work speeds. You can see a perfect example of this when the creature makes 201 Pal Spheres in a mere few seconds.

If you’ve been playing Palworld, you know crafting like this would take way longer with most Pals. Yet, somehow, Anubis makes it look easy. HollowLoch also performed some other testing to see how it works with higher-tier recipes, with the Alpha Boss still proving its worth as it speeds through the procedure.

Going deeper into the breeding process, the Reddit user indicates that they used a Broncherry and Relaxaurus to produce the fast-working Anubis. However, you’ll need a Lucky Pal if you want to have a better performance.

Anubis isn’t the only one getting some love, as Jormuntide Ignis gains notoriety for their base work. A few in the comments have revered its Kindling skills, using the same Passives shown on Anubis.

Although the more advanced types like these seem to be the best in the business, other Pals can still be helpful. Heck, even Depresso knows their way around the base (just with a serious face the entire time.) But if you don’t mind grinding your way to the end-game content, you may want to try out this breeding method to set up an Anubis empire.