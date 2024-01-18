What Are Palworld Lucky Pals & How to Find Them

As you roam the new landscape of Palworld, you’re bound to find plenty of Pals to collect and train. Of course, some of them are a little more special than others. Lucky Pals are something that might be a little bit confusing for some players, so here’s what Lucky Pals are in Palworld and how to find them.

What Are Lucky Pals in Palworld?

Image Source: Pocketpair

One of the best ways to think of the Lucky Pals if you’re familiar with Pokemon is to think of them along the same lines as Shiny Pokemon, but with a few differences here and there. Similar to shinies, Lucky Pals not nearly as common to come across as regular Pals are. Fortunately, you are able to visually tell them apart.

Rather than being a different color than the regular Pals like a Shiny Pokemon would be, the Lucky Pals are colored the same way, but have a little glow about them. This indicates that they’re lucky. Not only that, but you can tell that they’re lucky because they’ll be slightly larger than regular Pals.

One other thing to note about Lucky Pals is that they’re somewhat more powerful than the rest of the standard Pals. Some or all of their stats are higher than regular Pals, so it’s worthwhile to try and catch them when you come across one.

Where to Find Lucky Pals in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair

Following in the trend of similarity between Lucky Pals and Shiny Pokemon, there is no set place that you can go in order to find a Lucky Pal. They seem to spawn randomly around the map among the regular Pals that you can find throughout the landscape. You’ll have to keep your eyes open.

This might make things more difficult for players who are interested in farming Lucky Pals. Conversely, it’ll provide the opportunity to explore the map more thoroughly in search of these special Pals. It’s not clear if breeding one or more Lucky Pals will result in the offspring also being lucky, so once the game has launched we can test this more in-depth.

That’s all there is to know for now regarding Lucky Pals and where to find them in Palworld. For more, we’ve got a guide on the Rayne Syndicate Tower boss, plus the best stats to upgrade.