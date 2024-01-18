Are There Shiny Pals in Palworld? Answered

Palworld is the most recent Pokemon-like game to capture the attention of monster-catching fans. It offers an open-world experience in which players can explore, capture, and train Pals, and so much more. However, with the game offering so many similarities to Pokemon, one mystery remains: are there shiny Pals hidden out there in the wild? We’ve got all the information you’ll need to know regarding this topic, so follow along below.

Does Palworld Have Shiny Pals? Answered

As it turns it, it seems that Palworld does indeed have shiny Pals included in the game – or at least, an equivalent to them. This is stated by one of the players who has been experiencing the early access release of the game. They quickly took to the internet to share their discovery with eager monster-catching enthusiasts who had been pondering the possibility. YouTuber Z1 Gaming stumbled across and captured a Cattiva during their Palworld adventures, only to realize that the creature was a special variant.

However, in Palworld, these ‘shiny’ creatures have a different title, known as Lucky Pals. Unlike shiny Pokemon, Lucky Pals do not have an alternate color palette. Instead, they have different abnormalities that make them stand out. A Lucky Pal is significantly bigger than a usual Pal of the same species, and has a glowing aura surrounding it. Lastly, Lucky Pals have significantly better stats than the average Pal of the same species. It makes them not only rare, but an extremely valuable asset.

Because of these factors, it’s no surprise that Lucky Pals are significantly harder to hunt than shiny Pokemon. That’s especially due to the color palette having no difference, meaning they won’t stick out as much when in a group. Lucky Pals seem like they could be easily missed if you’re not completely focused on minor details. If you’re on the hunt for one of these rarities, you’ll need to pay very close attention to the world and creatures around you.

That’s everything you need to know about if Palworld has shiny Pals. For more helpful guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different Palworld topics to help you get started on your adventure. Feel free to browse our related links below.