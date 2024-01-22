Palworld Player May Have Found the Ultimate Ground Mount After “15 Hours of Experimenting”

The trek across the Palpagos Islands can definitely be time-consuming, from its deep seas to its extensive lands filled with deadly foes. Fortunately, the Pals can make these travels much more accessible through their ridable skills, resulting in many players trying to find the perfect mount.

So, now that the game has been out for a bit, fans have utilized Palworld’s breeding system for the chance to get the golden egg (figuratively speaking.) One Reddit user may have actually found it with Rayhound, showcasing the Swift Passive and Jumping Force Partner Skill.

Rayhound’s Swift ability increases its movement speed by 30 percent, making it even faster than it already is. It also helps that the hound’s Partner Skill allows players to double jump for those hard-to-reach places. With those two attributes together, the Pal becomes a speed machine, and it can still help you during battle through its’ high offensive tactics.

If you’re wondering about the breeding process, the player has indicated that they initially started with Foxcicle and a Blazehowl to produce Rayhound Eggs. Then, once they unlocked enough Pals with better skills, they ended up breeding solely with the Rayhounds to conjure up this ultimate ground mount.

On the other hand, some Palword fans have suggested in the comments that Kingpaca is the more suitable one for fast travel. While I haven’t tested it myself, one player mentions that Rayhound is “a fraction” of the Kingpaca’s majesty.

You may recognize Kingpaca as one of the Alpha Bosses that can be taken down. Hence, players can capture them through this route to try it for themselves. However, if you happen to butcher the fierce beast the first time around, you can get another shot after it respawns.

The original creator of the Rayhound hopes to breed the perfect Kingpaca to give us more speedy tricks. But who knows? Maybe another contender could surpass even the great king, so we’ll see what other unique offspring could be the Rayhound’s next rival.