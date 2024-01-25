How to Beat Lily & Lyleen Boss in Palworld

Besides capturing Pals, you can also face various powerful bosses in Palworld. One of the major enemies you must face is the leader of the Free Pal Alliance, Lily and Lyleen.

Palworld Free Pal Alliance Tower Boss Guide

To have an easy time beating Lily and Lyleen, you need to bring Fire-type Pals since Fire is strong against Grass. Not only that, you may even apply the Burning effect, which constantly deals damage to the boss for a period of time.

You should at least reach level 25 before you challenge Lily, but it’s preferable if you get to level 30 when facing this boss. For instance, I finally managed to beat Lily and Lyleen solo when I was at level 35. Playing co-op may also help you defeat this boss since Lily won’t only target you or your Pal.

Here are some Pals that I recommend you bring to this battle:

Foxparks

Vanwyrm

Ragnahawk

Bushi

Arsox

Incineram

Leezpunk Ignis

There are also some Pals that can provide team buff while they’re in your party. I recommend capturing Rooby and Kelpsea Ignis because they have Partner Skills that increase Fire damage.

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

Before entering the tower, remember to upgrade your gear so you won’t die when you get hit. Always keep your distance and try to use the pillars as your shield. You can also bring guns and grenades into this fight, but do note that your Pal will always deal more damage than you.

If you don’t mind cheating a bit, you can bring a Daedream into this battle. The Daedream Necklace lets this Pal stay permanently on the field, allowing you to have two or more Pals in the arena. The only downside is that Daedream is a Dark-type, so its attacks won’t deal as much damage as Fire-type Pals.

To fix this issue, you can teach your Daedream a Fire attack by feeding it a Skill Fruit. You can obtain this rare item by discovering Skill Fruit Trees that grow on Palpagos Island.

Beating Lily and Lyleen will give you Character EXP, Pal EXP, and five Ancient Technology Points. You will also get teleported to the top of the tower, where you can activate a Fast Travel point.

That’s everything you need to know about how to beat Lily and Lyleen. For more Palworld guides, you can read our post on the best kindling Pals you can have in your base.