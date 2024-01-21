Best Kindling Pals in Palworld

Fire up the furnace in Palworld with the help of some sparky Pals! The fire types are essential for a well-run and well-fed gang of Pals at your base. Let’s explore which are the best Pals to have working at Kindling areas on your base in Palworld.

Kindling Pals in Palworld

Every Pal type has their own set of unique skills and abilities. They can prove to be very useful when working at your base. If you want things to run smoothly it is good to know which Pals can work faster and harder! There are three jobs which require a Pal with Kindling abilities: Campfire to cook food, Primitive Furnace to produce Ingots and Charcoal, and the Cooking Pot. The only Pals who can do this work are fire types as their fire-breathing skills are essential!

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Any fire type Pal can be assigned to those structures and light your torches. Many of them can do more than one type of job so you might have to manually assign them a job. To do this just pick up the Pal and throw it at the workspace. If there is work waiting for them in the job queue they should get straight to it!

There are 22 Fire type Pals to choose from:

Foxparks

Rooby

Gobfin Ignis

Incineram

Arsox

Leezpunk Ignis

Pyrin

Pyrin Noct

Kitsun

Flamebelle

Vanwyrm

Bushi

Ragnahawk

Wixen

Kelpsea Ignis

Blazehowl

Blazehowl Noct

Reptyro

Blazamut

Jormuntide Ignis

Suzaku

Faleris

Best Kindling Pal

The Pal who can perform Kindling tasks faster than any other is a Pal with a high level Kindling ability. Jormuntide Ignis is Kindling level 4, making him the speediest fire type out of them all. Coming in a close second are Blazehowl, Blazamut and Suzaku who have Kindling level 3.

That’s all for the firestarters in Palworld! For more hints and tips check out the rest of our guides below.