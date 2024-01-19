Compared to other ingredients, Ingots are one of the most essential resources you can gather. So, to help you get the most out of it, we’re here to show you how to get Ingots in Palworld.

Palworld Ingot Farming, Explained

When starting out your Ingot farm in Palworld, you must mine batches of Ore, which will be scattered around the islands. You can also set up your base near an Ore deposit, so Pals like Digtoise and Dumud can dig it up for you. Some areas will have more deposits than others, and you can place your house there to get the most resources.

You’ll also need to reach Level 10 to unlock the Primitive Furnace recipe. This item requires 20 Wood, 50 Stone, and 3 Flame Organs. The first two are relatively easy to get, but if you’re having trouble with the last, you’ll need to capture or eliminate fire types. The Foxparks Pal is probably the best one to locate, as this creature is in the game’s early stages.

Once you’ve unlocked the furnace recipe, place two Ores to produce Palworld’s Ingot. Nevertheless, you can add as many as possible since you’ll need it throughout the game. Many recipes mandate Ingots, including Nails, High-Quality Workbench, and the highly sought-after Handgun. Even if it’s not in the ingredient list, it most likely will be, given that Nails are a part of a lot of recipes.

Pals with the Kindling skill, like Foxpark, can help you with the Primitive Furnace, just like their cooking at the campfire. You can also use it to make Charcoal, another valuable ingredient for your collection.

That does it for our guide on how to get Ingots in Palworld.