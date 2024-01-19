How To Name Pals & Best Pal Name Ideas

Want to feel a stronger connection to your Pals? Picking names for them gives them an individuality that will make you not forget them. Learning how to name Pals is very easy and we’ve even got the best Pal name ideas for you!

Where To Name Pals In Palworld

So, once you’ve gone through the entire process of catching your first Pal, to name it, this is what to do. In the Party tab, go to the profile of the Pal you want to give a name to. Click on it.

Image Credit: Pocketpair

Next, you will see an edit option.

Image Credit: Pocketpair

After clicking it, you’ll now be able to type in the name you want. We named this little one Tomato because the color reminded us of the hue of blended tomatoes! Choose Confirm when you’ve made a choice. If you ever change your mind, this is always available.

Image Credit: Pocketpair

Need some naming inspirations for all of your Pals? There are cute ideas below for Cattiva, Lamball, and Chikipi! Pick ones from something fun that a Pal makes you think of, like a favorite mythology character, a flower, or a food. Puns are also very acceptable.

Cattiva Name Ideas

Flare

Kitkat

Clawdia

Hestia

Whiskers

Fireball

Agni

Sunflower

Lamball Name Ideas

Nimbus

Rosemary

Dolly

Apollo

Landcloud

Pillow

Snugglebutt

Rolypoly

Chikipi Name Ideas

Featherbrain

Birdo

Karaage

Chirp

Wingspan

Lord or Lady Cluckers

Cacciatore

KFC

Hopefully one of these caught your eye or inspired you to find your own names as you recruit Pals! How did you name your Pals? Let us know in the comments below.