A decent base should be busy and full of Pals running from one assignment to another. To get your Pals working hard you will have to assign each one to a workspace. Read on to find out how to assign Pals to jobs on your base!

How to Make Your Pals Work

As your base grows you will find there are too many jobs to keep on top of by yourself. Assigning jobs to Pals is essential if you want to go off exploring! To make sure everything runs smoothly, you will need to get various Pals working for you. You can choose which Pals you want at your base via the Palbox. Here you choose your Pals for your party and to help run the base as well as upgrade your space. The higher your base level, the more Pals you can have working there at any one time.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Choose a variety of Pal types for your base so they will perform different tasks. To check what types you should assign, just approach each workspace and look for the information stating what is ‘Required’. For example: harvesting wood from a Lumberyard requires a large Pal who can perform lumbering tasks.

Most Pals go straight to an appropriate job automatically, but if you want to assign the Pal yourself then pick it up and throw it at the job site. This is particularly useful when you aren’t sure if a Pal is suited to that task, if they are slacking off and you want them to get back to work, or when they are working at another area and you need them to switch tasks.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Choosing the right Pals for the jobs you need is easy once you get to know what each of them can do. Generally speaking, the jobs can be quite self-explanatory; water types should be assigned to watering jobs, and grass types are well-suited to planting.

Focus on levelling up your Palbox so you can assign more Pals to jobs at your base. This will free up your time to go out exploring and capturing more types! If you need more help building the best base and collecting every Pal why not check out our Palworld guides below.