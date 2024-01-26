All Legendary Armor & Weapon Schematics in Palworld & How to Get Them

In order to reach and survive in some of the most challenging areas in Palworld, and ultimately to collect the rarest of Pals in the game, having the best gear the game has to offer is undeniably important. While Technology Points can provide recipes for solid, adequate gear simply by leveling, Schematics are actually the key to crafting the highest-tiered armor and weapons.

Known as Legendary Schematics, these are not a walk in the Palpagos park to get, as they’re locked behind some of the game’s toughest Pal battles. If you’re wondering how and where to find these elusive recipes, here is our handy guide for all Legendary Armor and Weapon Schematics in Palworld and how to get them.

What Are Schematics in Palworld?

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

As you explore more and more areas of Palworld, one way or another you’ll eventually come across an odd scroll item that you can claim for your inventory. These are known as Schematics, and they are unique crafting recipes that are unlocked for you simply by having the schematic itself in your inventory.

They range from armor to accessories and weapons, and can either be items that aren’t found at all in the normal Technology menu, or they’re rare, more powerful versions of classic weapons (bow, guns, armor, etc). You can find a good chunk of them inside treasure chests (usually Purple and Red chests), or from a Wandering Merchant.

Just like with Pals, the rarest tier of these schematic recipes is the Legendary tier. They provide recipes for literally the most powerful weapons and armor in the game, with massively increased durability and damage output. They can make a monumental difference in virtually any battle in Palpagos, especially those at the Boss Towers.

How to Get All Legendary Armor & Weapon Schematics in Palworld

Below we’ve listed the geographical location for every Legendary-tier armor and weapon schematic currently in Palworld, and how exactly to get them at those locales. A big hint up front is that rather that digging through dungeons or expecting them from a chest, these

Be aware that the drop rate for these Legendary schematics is based on RNG, and otherwise pretty low compared to more common schematics. You’ll very likely be doing these fights repeatedly until the Legendary schematic finally drops.

Also, these Alpha boss fights respawn in exactly 1 hour after being defeated.

Legendary Old Bow Schematic

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

This first Legendary Schematic for the Old Bow comes from none other than the Supreme Fluff Commander – aka Kingpaca. This hilariously oversized Alpaca-type Pal is fought as an open-world Level 23 boss, and it’ll typically be accompanied by at least a couple of Melpacas. It’s Neutral element as well, so you can get creative with your strategy for defeating it.

To get to Kingpaca, the easiest way is by fast traveling to the Small Settlement and then heading south from there. Its Pal icon should pop up on your map, and it’ll be wandering around a big, open plateau area.

Legendary Crossbow Schematic

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

To get your hands on the best schematic for the Crossbow weapon, you’ll need to pay a visit to another Boss Pal by the name of Bushi. As its name suggests, it’s a katana-wielding samurai Pal, and not overly challenging at Level 23. It is a Fire type, so be sure to bring along some strong Water Pals to help extinguish it quickly.

Bushi is found southeast of the Bamboo Forest, south of the Wind Swordsman Reign fast travel statue. From there, look for the Wind Swordsman Shrine, which is the dungeon wherein Bushi is waiting.

Legendary Assault Rifle Schematic

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Getting to the schematic for the Legendary Assault Rifle will require some fire-safe armor, as you’ll need to go find a powerful Pal named Blazamut. This fearsome creature is found in the Scorching Mineshaft at the base of Mount Obsidian, on the huge volcanic island on the west side of the map.

The most efficient way to get there is by teleporting to the Foot of the Volcano fast travel statue, and then heading southwest from there. The exact coordinates are (-436, -529).

Be aware that Blazamut is no pushover, and as a Level 49 Fire-type Pal, you’ll need to bring plenty of aquatic firepower to help put it down.

Legendary Rocket Launcher Schematic

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

To get the Legendary Rocket Launcher schematic, you’ll have to take on one of the most powerful Pals in the entire game – Jetragon. Essentially legendary in itself, this flying dragon Pal is actually in relatively close proximity to where you find Blazamut, though on the northwestern side of the Obsidian Volcano this time.

You will need a flying mount to reach Jetragon’s spawn location, given the sky high volcanic peaks in the way. The closest fast travel statue is the Beach of Everlasting Summer, and from there you can head directly north. Jetragon spawns at the following coordinates: (-789, -321).

Jetragon is a Level 50 Dragon-type boss, so you’ll need some of the best armor and weaponry you can get your hands on. Taking it down with a normal rocket launcher would be quite poetic.

Legendary Pump-Action Shotgun Schematic

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

To get the strongest version of the Pump-Action Shotgun, you’ll have to do battle with a ferocious flying Pal named Suzaku, otherwise known as the “Ruler of the Crimson Dawn”. To find it, you’ll need to head over to the Dessicated Desert on the northeastern side of the map. Be sure to tread lightly, because this area is filled with high-level Pals.

Suzaku in particular is actually found wandering in many sections of the desert, but its Alpha boss version (Level 45) is in the southeastern section. If you have it unlocked, teleport to the Duneshelter fast travel statue, and head south from there to find Suzaku.

Legendary Pal Metal Helmet Schematic

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

To get the best headgear in the game, this time you’ll need to head out of the fire and into the subzero freezer, so dress warmly and bring your best Fire-element Pals with you. To get the Legendary Pal Metal Helmet schematic, you’ll have to battle an actual Legendary Pal named Frostallion (Level 50), the “Legendary Steed of Ice”.

To find this special guardian deity of the tundra, you’ll need to head to the snowy mountain island region in the northwest section of the map. If you have it unlocked, teleport to the Land of Absolute Zero fast travel statue, and then head to the following coordinates: (-357, 508).

You’ll find Frostallion trotting around an open glacier, with numerous ice pillars that can be used as effective defense while fighting it.

Legendary Heat Resistant & Cold Resistant Pal Armor Schematics

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

We’ve paired these two armor schematics together, because they both literally drop from the same exact location. This time you’ll be traveling back to the sizzling dunes of the Dessicated Desert in the northeast area of the map.

You’ll need to seek out not one but two Legendary Pals named Paladius and Necromus. They are the source of both the Legendary Heat Resistant and Cold Resistant Pal Armor schematics, and as luck would have it, they spawn together as a pair.

To find them, if you have it unlocked you can teleport to the Deep Sand Dunes fast travel statue and head to the northernmost point in the desert around (456, 661). Both Paladius and Necromus will be waiting there, with hefty Level 50 stats to boot. You’ll need to be a bit more strategic with your Party setup, as Necromus is a Dark-element Pal while Paladius is Neutral-element.

That concludes our guide for all Legendary armor and weapon schematics in Palworld and how to get them. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which of these schematics was the most challenging and/or fun for you to get.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Palworld as Early Access continues, including our first impression review of the game.