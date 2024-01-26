How to Get Jetragon in Palworld

Jetragon is arguably one of the best Pals you can capture in Palworld. Unfortunately, you can only obtain it by winning a tough battle, and in this guide, we’ll explain where you can find and how to beat this legendary Pal.

Palworld Jetragon Location

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

You can find Jetragon on the northwest side of the Volcano area (-789, -321). The closest Fast Travel point is located on the north side of this zone, so I recommend you have a mount to take you to this location. You should use a flying Pal since the area is challenging to traverse.

How to Beat Jetragon in Palworld

Jetragon is a level 50 Pal, which makes it one of the toughest world bosses in this game. You should only challenge it during the end game once you have the best gear and Pals in your team.

Since this boss is a Dragon-type Pal, you should bring Ice-element units into this battle. Here are some of the best Pal you can use:

Frostallion

Wumpo

Mammorest Cryst

Ice Kingpaca

Sibelyx

You can also consider bringing Foxcicle since it has Aurora Guide Partner Skill, which buffs the attack power of Ice Pals. This creature usually hangs around in the small snowy area surrounding the Free Pal Alliance Tower.

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

As usual, you want to keep your distance from the boss because it has some powerful moves that can obliterate you. Here are Jetragon’s Active Skills:

Dragon Burst – Discharge draconic energy that hurts those around it.

Draconic Breath – Exhales breath imbued with draconic energy.

Dragon Meteor – Summon small meteorites.

Spirit Fire – Shoots fireballs at the enemy.

Flare Storm – Summon two flaming tornadoes.

Fire Ball – Creates a giant fireball and hurls it at an enemy.

Beam Comet – Jetragon’s exclusive skill, where it flies toward an enemy while firing numerous explosive beams.

The catch rate of legendary Pals is ridiculously low, so you want to ensure that you reduce its health until it’s almost dead. You can use the Stun Rod to temporarily immobilize the creature, increasing the catch rate for a short period. Lastly, you should also upgrade your Player Capture Power at the Statue of Power.

That's everything you need to know about how to get Jetragon.