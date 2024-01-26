Of all the things to keep in mind when setting up your base in Palworld, where you choose to put it is one of the most important choices you can make. However, you shouldn’t just try and put a base anywhere because there are some locations that are more optimal than others. Here are some of the best base locations in Palworld.

Best Places to Build Your Base in Palworld

The location that you choose for your base should reflect your needs at the time. The number of bases you can have depends on what level your base is, so the higher level you are, the more outposts you can set up. If you need certain materials, you’re going to want to choose to set up your base in an area that’s filled with whatever resource you need.

Different areas of the map will be filled with different resources, so you’ll have to explore a little bit before you’re able to fully decide what’s going to be the best place to set yourself up.

Cinnamoth Forest Peak Base (-70,-273)

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

If you’re looking for a base with a great view, look no farther than at the top of the mountain located in Cinnamoth Forest. This base is more focused on the ore deposits than anything else, but there are a few large stones and trees here too that can be mined by some of your Pals. It’s also close to the Legendary Pal Petallia, so if you need Ancient Civilization Parts, you’ll have a good spot to get some.

It’s in a good, centrally located spot on the map, but the fact that it’s at such a high altitude means you can just grab a glider and soar in the direction of your next destination. It’s a pretty quiet spot with only really some Cinnamoths around, and there’s a Skill Fruit Tree hanging at the edge of the cliff as a little added bonus.

Desolate Church Forest Base (72, -402)

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

This area is a great option for setting up a base if you need both wood and ore. It’s a thick cluster of large ore deposits that is filled and surrounded by a dense forest, and it’s tucked away almost underneath a wall of rock that you can use to organize your resources. If you’ve got Pals that are at mining level 2, you can use them to farm these ore deposits efficiently.

It’s not a bad spot when it comes to getting raided due to the layout of the landscape, where enemies can really only come from the direction of the church and one other road, but you’ve got the high ground. That red forest is very scenic for a nice looking base, and it’s not filled with anything much more threatening than some Rushroars.

Mount Flopie Summit Base (1, -83)

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

This spot is a bit of a hidden gem, but depending on where you place your Palbox, you can get some pretty solid resources out of it. If you’ve got Pals with strong Lumbering stats, you can farm plenty of wood, and there are plenty of ore deposits for some higher-level crafting. Not only that, but there is a dungeon entrance right next to the closest fast travel point, which you can use to get Paldium and Sulfur.

The trip between the clearing and dungeon can have quite a few hostile Pals so it’s a good idea to have a Pal that you can ride in order to close the gap quickly. To flip that in to a benefit, you can use those Pals to grind some extra EXP from catching them, but if you’re low on health I’d recommend not stopping to see what was behind you.

Forgotten Island Base (500, -29)

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

The Forgotten Island makes for a nice spot on the map for making a base for a couple of different reasons. There’s only two fast travel points on the island, and they’re at the top of the center mountain and on the very outskirts of the island, so having a base down on the beach right by the dungeon might make for a more useful location.

The Pals that spawn on the Forgotten Island aren’t exceptionally strong, and the Felbat that’s there is only a level 23, so you can take them out pretty easily. If you’re in need of Water Pals like Kelpsea, there are plenty to be found around the beach that’ll give you Pal Fluids. For resources, you can use the dungeon to grind Ore and Paldium Fragments, and there are plenty of trees to get wood from.

Mossanda Forest Base (250, -95)

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

The Mossanda Forest is a great place to make a base in Palworld, even though it’s not as full of resources as some other locations might be. There are a couple of ore deposits scattered around so you can farm them if you need Ingots, but given that you’re in a forest there is plenty of wood to be farmed as well. However, these aren’t the only benefits to having a base here.

One of the nice things about having a base in the Mossanda Forest is that there are some good mid-level Pals all around the area. If you’re lower than a level 20, this location might be a threat, but higher levels can use it to level up even further from catching stronger Pals. It also serves as a good midpoint between the North and South ends of the map, which makes for a convenient stopping point for transporting materials.

You can choose whatever location that feels right to you for your base, but keep in mind what climate your base is in. If you build it somewhere freezing cold, you’ll have to have warm clothing to keep you from losing health and vice versa for hotter areas, so it’s usually best to set up camp in a more temperate location.

That's it for the best base locations in Palworld.