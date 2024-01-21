How to Farm Ore in Palworld

Like other survival crafting games, Palworld features a variety of resources that you need to hunt down in order to craft certain things. Ore is certainly a resource you will need continuously as you begin to level up and branch out into the game’s large world. Here is how you can farm ore in Palworld.

Farming Ore in Palworld

Ore isn’t something you’re going to be using by itself. Instead, you’re going to be smelting down said farmed ore into Ingots. From there, Ingots are used to craft a variety of early to midgame structures, items, armor, and pal spheres. For example, you’ll want a lot of ingots for things like your first high-end workbench, mega and giga spheres, and for upgrades like metal armor, musket, and stun baton.

But how do you farm ore and where is it? Well, ore is easy to spot and it kind of looks like copper ore from other games with tones of brown, silver, and orange with a bit of a shine to it. From there, you’re going to go up to it with whatever pickaxe you have and hit it until you run out of stamina. Granted, that’s the hard way to farm ore, and if you pick up too much you’ll be weighed down—potentially making it impossible to move depending on weight.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

There is a better alternative however, and that involves you making a base (or 2nd base) around a patch of ores—just make sure the ore is within the blue line of your base’s outline. What does this accomplish you may ask? Simple, you make the base around a few ore piles, and populate it with some pals that can mine said ores with mining work suitability.

Then you use a couple of pals with the transporting work suitability and move the farmed ores to a chest. With another couple fire-based pals with kindling to smelt the ores into ingots using a furnace. The cool part about this setup is that ores respawn regularly every day so you should have a continual source of ore.

Beyond that, you’ll want the other amenities pals need to keep this process self-sustaining. From there, you’re good to go and you now have a near endless supply of needed ingots from your second (or third, if you’re like me) base.

That’s all you need to know about how to farm ore in Palworld. For more tips and tricks, check out the guides below.