Like any other survival game out there, Palworld challenges players to find what they need in order to progress in the game. This will usually involve plenty of resource gathering and crafting, and exploration to find out where things can be obtained from is an important part of the journey. For those hoping to skip all that and learn the secrets of how to get sulfur in Palworld, this guide is for you.

Getting Sulfur in Palworld

Sulfur is a naturally occurring resource that can be mined in various locations in Palworld, much like wood and stone. It is easily spotted as huge chunks of rocks that have a yellow tinge, and can be found both above ground in sandy areas or deep in the underground where dungeons will usually lead.

Image Source: Pocketpair

Players will encounter similar rocks that produce stone and ore throughout the early parts of the adventure, and the way sulfur is obtained is the same. Equip a metal pickaxe, and start hitting the rock in question. Each hit will generate a set number of sulfur that gets added to the inventory, all the way until the rock disintegrates, and it’s time to move on to the next one.

For a reliable source of sulfur, proceed to the desert biome that is located in the central part of the map. Here, players will be able to find many rocks containing the resource without worrying about the dangers of the dungeons. It is also wise to ensure that there is enough space in the inventory to carry the sulfur, as it is a dense material that is quite hefty.

Using Sulfur in Palworld

The recipe that requires sulfur is that of the gunpowder, which is a key ingredient when it comes to crafting more ammo for the various guns that players can get their hands on. Putting sulfur together with charcoal, players can use a high-quality workbench to create more gunpowder.

That’s everything to know about how to get sulfur in Palworld. For more help with the game, be sure to check out other related guides below, or search Twinfinite.