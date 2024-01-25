How to Get Kelpsea in Palworld

In Palworld, there are plenty of different monsters to catch, train, and collect. Each one of these critters has a unique set of skills and abilities, making them able to take on various tasks around your Base. Among these Pals is Kelpsea, an adorable little Water Type that is a great addition to your Base when you’re just getting started. If you’re wondering where you can find Kelpsea, then we’ve got you covered, so follow along below.

Palworld Kelpsea Location

In Palworld, Kelpsea is a great choice for when you’re first starting and need the addition of some Pals with Watering Skills. This creature is located around two different zones, both of which are close to water. However, one of these can be reached from the main starting point either through a bit of dedicated on-foot travel or with help from some Fast Travel points, which makes it worth grabbing – especially if you’re looking to complete your Paldeck as soon as possible.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

In Palworld, Kelpsea is known to inhabit two different habitats throughout the world map, both of which are very close of exist on top of a source of water. To help narrow down your search, feel free to refer to the map screenshot below, where Kelpsea’s habitats are indicated by orange markings. Luckily, Kelpsea also has the same habitat through both daytime and nighttime, meaning your search won’t be restricted to certain hours of your in-game day.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Kelpsea will likely be around the level 10-15 mark when you encounter it at these locations, so keep that in mind for your search and ensure you have a team of Pals at a decent enough level to take it on, as well as a stash of Pal Spheres to ensure you capture one for yourself.

That's everything you need to know about where to find and catch Kelpsea in Palworld.