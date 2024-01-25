Guides

How to Get Kelpsea in Palworld

A cute little sea critter to add to your Paldeck.

Kelpsea in Palworld
Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

In Palworld, there are plenty of different monsters to catch, train, and collect. Each one of these critters has a unique set of skills and abilities, making them able to take on various tasks around your Base. Among these Pals is Kelpsea, an adorable little Water Type that is a great addition to your Base when you’re just getting started. If you’re wondering where you can find Kelpsea, then we’ve got you covered, so follow along below.

Palworld Kelpsea Location

In Palworld, Kelpsea is a great choice for when you’re first starting and need the addition of some Pals with Watering Skills. This creature is located around two different zones, both of which are close to water. However, one of these can be reached from the main starting point either through a bit of dedicated on-foot travel or with help from some Fast Travel points, which makes it worth grabbing – especially if you’re looking to complete your Paldeck as soon as possible.

Kelpsea in Palworld
Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

In Palworld, Kelpsea is known to inhabit two different habitats throughout the world map, both of which are very close of exist on top of a source of water. To help narrow down your search, feel free to refer to the map screenshot below, where Kelpsea’s habitats are indicated by orange markings. Luckily, Kelpsea also has the same habitat through both daytime and nighttime, meaning your search won’t be restricted to certain hours of your in-game day.

Kelpsea habitat in Palworld
Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Kelpsea will likely be around the level 10-15 mark when you encounter it at these locations, so keep that in mind for your search and ensure you have a team of Pals at a decent enough level to take it on, as well as a stash of Pal Spheres to ensure you capture one for yourself.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Kelpsea in Palworld. For more helpful tips, tricks, and guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different topics to help you on everything catching, Base building, and battling, such as the best Pals for Lumbering, or how to equip Saddles.

Related Posts

About the author

Grace Black

Grace is a writer and digital artist from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for one year and in the games industry for two years. She's an enthusiast of everything spooky, an occasional anime enjoyer, and a die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, Baldur's Gate 3, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of.

More Stories by Grace Black

Comments