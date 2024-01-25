All Legendary Pals & How to Get Them in Palworld

Palworld became popular very quickly, with millions of players now roaming through the open world. There are 137 Pals to catch in the Early Access version but some of the Legendary Pals are a challenge to catch. Here is our guide on all Legendary Pals in Palworld and how to get them.

All Legendary Pals in Palworld

What sets Legendary Pals apart from other Pals is their Legend Passive Skill. This skill gives them 20% higher Defense, a 20% stronger Attack, as well a 15% increase in Movement Speed.

Besides that, every Legendary Pal in Palworld has a unique Passive Skill directly related to their Element. It multiplies the damage in Active Skills connected to the Pals’ Element. There are four Legendary Pals currently in Palworld.

Paladius

Jetragon

Frostallion

Necromus

All Legendary Pals Locations in Palworld

Paladius

Paladius is a Neutral Element Legendary Pal. It is considered a Knight among Pals, as it is the Holy Knight of the Firmament. You can mount Paladius and it can triple jump while mounted.

Image Source: Map Genie via Twinfinite

This Legendary Pal in Palworld can be found in the desert region in the northeast of the map. To be more precise, Paladius is northwest of the Deep Sand Dunes teleport point (coordinates 446, 681). It is at Level 50, so don’t think about catching Paladius before you reach at least that level.

Jetragon

Get ready to set the world on fire with Jetragon. This Legendary Pal is a Dragon and you can mount it and fly around the map in Palworld with ease.

Image Source: Map Genie via Twinfinite

Jetragon is located in the west, in the volcanic region of the map. Go north of the Beach of Everlasting Summer teleport point. It’s coordinates are -789, -321. Jetragon is another Legendary Pal on Level 50.

Frostallion

As its name says, Frostallion is an Ice Element Legendary Pal. It resembles a pegasus and players can mount this Legendary Pal. When Frostallion is on your side, it changes your attack type to Ice and also enhances Ice attacks while mounted.

Image Source: Map Genie via Twinfinite

Frostallion is in the snowy region on a mountain in the northwest. It is located east of the Land of Absolute Zero teleport point (coordinates -357, 508) and like any other Legendary Pal, Frostallion is also Level 50.

Necromus

Necromus is a Dark Element Legendary Pal. You can also mount Necromus and it can double jump while mounted.

Image Source: Map Genie via Twinfinite

This Legendary Pal is located at the same place as Paladius, northwest of the Deep Sand Dunes Fast Travel point. The precise coordinates of Necromus are 446, 681.

Legendary Pals in Palworld are definitely worth the effort to catch. They bring a lot to your efforts with their special and unique skills. They are formidable fighters and it certainly pays off more to have them on your team than to fight against these strong creatures.

For more on the game, be sure to check out the best storage items, plus how to get Nitewing. We’ve also got tips on the best Kindling Pals in Palworld.