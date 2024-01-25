How to Get Jormuntide in Palworld

Besides capturing regular Pals, you can also attempt to catch Alpha Pals in Palworld. One of the best Pals you can get is Jormuntide, and in this guide, we’ll explain how to find and beat this world boss.

Palworld Jormuntide Locations

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

Jormuntide can be found in two locations. One is located in a lake, and the other is swimming in the seawater between two islands. Both monsters are at level 45, and you must catch their attention by shooting them.

Palworld Jormuntide Boss Fight Guide

Jormuntide is a Dragon and Water-type Pal, so you will need to bring Ice and Electric-type units to counter its elements. Here are some of the units I recommend you bring to this fight:

Electric Grizzbolt Beakon Dazzi Relaxaurus Lux Mossanda Lux

Ice Penking Chillet Sibelyx Wumpo Vanwyrm Cryst



You can also consider bringing Sparkit since it has Partner Skill that increases the attack power of Electric Pals. On the other hand, you can use Foxcicle to buff the damage output of Ice-type Pals.

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

You will need to goad Jormuntide into land since it will have an advantage on water. If there are trees nearby, you can use them as cover when it launches water projectiles.

Besides shooting the boss with your guns, you can throw Shock and Ice Grenades to deal big damage. Do note that the Grenades will detonate several seconds after landing on the ground. So, the best time to throw one is when the boss stops to launch its own attack.

To capture Jormuntide, I recommend using a Legendary Sphere to increase your capture rate. You can also try using the Stun Baton to shock the creature and temporarily boost your chance.

That’s everything you need to know about how to capture Jormuntide. Twinfinite has other Palword content you may want to check out before leaving the website, such as how to get Blazamut.