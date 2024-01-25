One of the most fun things to do in Palworld is to roam around and check out just what interesting Pals are to be found. There is a healthy variety of interesting designs and variants on the islands and beyond, and venturing into more uncharted territory can always yield some powerful Pals to be added to your collection. This guide will provide the key information on how to get Blazamut in Palworld.

Palworld Blazamut Location

A powerhouse of a Fire-type Pal, having a Blazamut in the team can bring plenty of advantages in combat. However, the difficulty in capturing this particular Pal will require players to be at the top of their game.

To get your hands on this Alpha Pal, which specializes in Mining and is great at providing Kindling as well, you must trek all the way to the Scorching Mineshaft location, which is in the southwest corner of the map. Once you have reached the Foot of the Volcano fast travel point, you are in the right region.

Alternatively, players can try their luck at the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary up in the northeast corner of the map, but the chances of encountering a Blazamut there are lower.

Catching Blazamut in Palworld

Naturally, as a Fire-type Pal that can really pack a punch, knowing its weakness can give players a leg up when trying to decrease its health sufficiently for successful capture. Having several Water-type Pals in the squad will exploit the Blazamut’s weakness. Be sure to keep the pressure up with damage of your own, preferably at range, to keep yourself safe from its fiery balls and fire AoE attacks.

As with all other Pals, once it’s left with just a sliver of health, use your best Pal Spheres to try to capture it. With some luck, you should have a brand new Blazamut to call upon for your next adventure.

That's everything you need to know about getting Blazamut in Palworld.