Palworld Player Takes Down Alpha Boss With This Out-Of-This-World Attack

Palworld Tamers have been using all kinds of strategies to eliminate the elite Alpha Bosses around the map. I’ve seen crazy takedowns like a Lamball army annihilating a gigantic Mammorest or one where a player got the lucky catch of an Anubis without a hit.

However, one that has gained traction was one player’s hilarious showdown with the robust Kingpaca. In this battle, we see them going against the Alpha Boss as they try to capture its Melpaca lackeys. Kingpaca then makes the unfortunate mistake of going on top of the Pal Sphere while it’s in its capture state, ultimately sending them off into the air upon the ball’s 100 percent success.

What makes it even better is how the Alpha Boss plummets to the ground, instantly killing the fearsome foe. Now, it makes me want to try it out so that I don’t have to go through the hassle of depleting the creature’s health. Other players are also chiming in on the Reddit user’s success, where some are discovering the trick behind Pal fall damage.

Of course, this technique can be used against your own team, so you may not always want to rely on it. One Palworld player learned this the hard way when they jumped on top of their Pal Sphere, sending them off into oblivion.

Compared to the Kingpaca version, this one completely takes them off the map and causes them to die with the dreaded fall damage.

On the other hand, some got lucky with their timing, like this user’s tree grab right before the final drop. Players in the comments aren’t even sure how they were able to pull it off, especially with all the glitches that occurred.

More and more fans are taking their chances with this new Pal Sphere method, so there will undoubtedly be more shenanigans to come. Nevertheless, I would suggest getting the glider to have a much easier time during that fall. But if you don’t want to meet your end like the second video, players have suggested re-deploying your glider a few times before the stamina bar runs out.

Whichever way you plan to do this new trick in Palworld will certainly be fun, and it definitely quickens the pace of those longer boss fights. It’s also just a nice way of seeing the extensive landscape, though, you might want to ensure you don’t fall to your death.