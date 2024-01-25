All Alternate Pal Types in Palworld

In Palworld, there are a variety of different creatures that can be captured and befriended in-game, each containing one of several unique Typings. However, some special alternate Pal variants can appear, but recognizing them all isn’t always the easiest task. We’ve identified each of the different Pal variants in the game, and have summarized them below to make your own time hunting and discovering these creatures much easier.

In Palworld, there are many different Pals that you can use for building your team or powering and performing tasks at your Base. However, while many Pals contain a designated Type or stat block, there are a few variants of Pals that offer improved stats, alternate Types and skills, and altered appearances in different shapes and forms. Some of these Pals can be encountered in the wild, while others may only be accessible through breeding.

These Pals aren’t always super easy to notice when you’re exploring and discovering the world, so we’ve summarized them below so you can prepare for encountering these special Pals in advance.

Alpha Pals

In Palworld, Alpha Pals are essentially wild bosses that spawn in set locations throughout the world map. Alpha Pals are variants of a Pal with powerful stats and attacks, and defeating them will earn you a solid boost of EXP and Ancient Technology Points, which can be used to purchase valuable resources for your Base and world exploration, such as an Egg Incubator, or Lantern.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Finally, Bosses will re-spawn in the same map locations after a certain amount of in-game time, which means you can revisit them to capture these Pals or gain more EXP – you just won’t receive Anicent Technology Points for re-battling he same Alpha Pals.

Lucky Pals

Much like Pokemon has shiny variants, Palworld offers something similar with Lucky Pals. These creatures are rare Pals that you have a chance of encountering along your adventure, each one taking on a much larger size than the regular Pal of the same species.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Playwithmoxie on YouTube

Lucky Pals also eminate a sparkle and a cartoonish glowing sound effect, which will help you notice them out in the wild since they don’t have color variants like shiny Pokemon. Lastly, Lucky Pals are also significantly increased in power and can do some serious damage, even at a low level – so beware! You’ll need to have some strong fighters, and perhaps a couple of Giga or Hyper Spheres to ensure success, as if you get knocked out by one of these Lucky Pals, they won’t respawn until you encounter another by, well, pure luck!

Cryst Pals

Cryst Pals are a rare alternate Type variant for certain Pals in Palworld, changing their base type to Ice, and giving them a crystallized appearance usually in a color palette that consists of blue and white. These Pals will have different abilities and skills to the usual Pal of the same name, making them a worthwhile addition to your Base as well as the regular variant of the same species.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

In addition to this, Cryst Pals, as well as other Type variants, are listed in the Paldex as B – for example, Mau is registered as number 024, while Mau Cryst is noted in the Paldeck to be number 024B. Known Cryst Pals include Mau Cryst, Jolthog Cryst, Hangyu Cryst, Vanwyrm Cryst, and Mammorest Cryst.

Ignis Pals

Ignis Pals are the Fire Type variant of certain species in Palworld, repainting a beloved Pal in orange and red hues, and adding an element of fire or flame-like attributes to their design.

Image Source: Pocketpair

Much like Cryst Pals, these critters will have altered attacks and skills from their usual variants to reflect their Fire Typing. Known Ignis Pals include Gobfin Ignis, Leezpunk Ignis, Kelpsea Ignis, and Jormuntide Ignis.

Terra Pals

Terra Pals are the Ground Type Pal variant of certain species, taking form in recolors of natural tones such as brown, tan, white, golden, and gray. These Pals may also have different skills, drops, and abilities than the regular Pal of the same name, so much like Ignis or Cryst Pals are worth considering for use in your team of Base.

Image Source: Pocketpair

You’ll also need to encounter them if you’re looking to complete the Paldeck too, though some, such as Terra Eikthyrdeer may be located in rare habitats at a higher level than the average Pal, so you’ll need to keep this in mind. Terra Pals include Eikthyrdeer Terra, Robinquill Terra, and Surfent Terra.

Lux Pals

Lux Pals are the Electric Type variant of certain species, reimagining the monster in bright yellow color palettes and adding shocking, electrical-like aspects, such as lighting-shaped markings or features.

Image Source: Pocketpair

Lux Pals are handy when it comes to powering electrical facilities in your Base and generating power, so these rarities are a brilliant addition to your collection for many more reasons than simply completing the Paldeck. Their drops, skills, and abilities may also reflect the Electric Pal type rather than the type of their usual species, which can come in handy for farming certain materials. Known Lux Pals include Relaxaurus Lux, Dinossom Lux, and Mossanda Lux.

Noct Pals

Noct Pals are the Dark Type variant of certain species in Palworld, reimagining cute and cool critters as dark and spooky beings, with an edgy appearance. In no surprise, Noct Pals share color palettes of dark colors, primarily black, white and dark purple, with a few tones of gray, blue, and pinky-purple hues seen throughout.

Image Source: Pocketpair

Some Noct Pals may also be restricted to spawning during night, like many other Dark Pals. Known Noct Pals include Pyrin Noct, Inceneram Noct, Blazehowl Noct, Lyleen Noct, and Frostallion Noct.

Aqua Pals

Last but certainly not least we have the lovable Aqua Pals. As you may have guessed, Aqua Pals are the Water Type variant of a normal Pal species, taking on aquatic-like features and color palettes featuring different shades of blue.

Image Source: Pocketpair

Some Aqua Pals may have different or additional skills compared to their normal variants, which enable them to fill different roles around your Base. For example, Broncherry has a Level 3 Planting skill, while Broncherry Aqua has a Level 3 Watering Skill. Known Aqua Pals include Elphidran Aqua, Broncherry Aqua, and Suzaku Aqua.

That's everything you need to know about all alternate Pal Types in Palworld.