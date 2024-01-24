Palworld Strongest Pals

If you’re an avid Palworld player, you have undoubtedly experienced countless battles throughout your journey. So, to make these showdowns go by faster, here are our picks for the strongest Pals.

What Pals Are the Strongest in Palworld?

The following creatures are considered to be the strongest Pals in Palworld:

Paladius

Jetragon

Frostallion

Anubis

Warsect

Shadowbeak

Lyleen

Jormuntide

Jormuntide Ignis

Orserk

Penking

Grizzbolt

Suzaku

Blazamut

Many Pals on this list won’t be easily obtainable during the beginning stages of the game, especially since there are a few Legendaries. This includes Jetragon, Frostallion, and Paladius; each one mandates a Level 50 rank (the highest one in the game.) Given their Legendary status, it’s no surprise to see them at such a high level, with tremendous Attack stats that can blow any creature out of the way.

I would suggest saving these Pals for the later stages, which will undoubtedly help you out with Palworld’s next update. But since these creatures are only accessible toward the end, you’re probably looking for one that you can at least get mid-game. Fortunately, capturing a few of the strongest Pals at this stage is possible.

For example, you’ll come across Grizzbolt during the tutorial mission at Rayne Syndicate Tower. Although you won’t be able to catch it this time around, you’ll still get familiar with its skills in battle.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Of all the electric types, Grizzbolt is among the strongest Pals in their respective class. In fact, the rest of the Pals featured here are considered to be the best in their species. They all also exhibit relatively high defenses and HP, so don’t worry too much about them taking a hit during battle.

To top it off, many creatures on this list can be excellent base workers due to their valuable skills. So, if you’re running out of room for your team, you can place them at your home to get an exuberant amount of resources.

Whichever one you decide to place in your group will, of course, prove efficient in combat. You may also be able to kill enemies with one hit, making it a lot easier to clear out the map.

That covers everything you need to know about the strongest Pals. For more Palworld content, be sure to check out our guide on the best Pals for Handiwork or explore any of the relevant links down below.