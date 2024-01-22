What Are Cryst Pals in Palworld? Answered

Palworld has a variety of different Pals to discover, catch, train and assign to work on your Base. However, there are also special variants of Pals such as Lucky Pals, Alpha pals, and Cryst Pals. If you’re wondering what the latter is, then we’ve got you covered. Follow along below for everything you’ll need to know regarding Cryst Pals in Palworld.

Cryst Pals in Palworld Explained

In Palworld, Cryst Pals are a variant of Pals similar to Lucky Pals and Alpha Pals. A Cryst Pal is essentially the same as a standard pal, but with a color palette that has been switched (usually to different blues), taking on a crystal-like appearance with some extra shiny, gem-like attributes. The Type for these Pals tends to generally be Ice, and they have different habitats than the regular variant of the same Pal, as well as different abilities and drops.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Cryst Pals are confirmed as sub-species of Pals, as in the Paldeck, Mau is registered as Pal number 024, while Mau Cryst is registered as Pal number 024B. Perhaps Cryst Pals operate in a similar form to Regional Variants in Pokemon, as they live in different habitats where their base form can be found, and have a slightly altered appearance. For example, Mau is pictured below on the right, while Mau Cryst is on the left – notice the extra gen on its head, slightly different markings, and crystallized collar and tail.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

There may also be other types of Pal variants other than Cryst for the various Types in the game, as Cryst Pals appear to be a special Ice Type variant. At level 21, I have yet to see a different variant in my world, but you should all keep your eyes open, as Palworld has only just been released in early access, so gamers are still discovering new things around every corner.

That’s everything you need to know about what Cryst Pals are in Palworld. For more helpful guides. check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of topics to assist you on everything Palworld-related, such as how to unlock new recipes.